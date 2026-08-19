Elle Townley to Release New Single YOU'RE NOT ENOUGH

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Texas country singer-songwriter Elle Townley is releasing her latest single, 'You're Not Enough,' along with a new lyric video on her YouTube channel. The release comes as the Georgetown native celebrates her 18th birthday this Friday, August 21.

Readying for her anticipated debut album in 2027, 'You're Not Enough' delivers an unapologetic honky tonk anthem about self-worth, resilience and recognizing when it's time to walk away from a relationship that no longer deserves your heart.

Written solely by Townley and produced by Oliver Ocean at Orb Recording Studios, 'You're Not Enough' transforms the sting of disillusionment into a confident declaration of independence. Rather than dwelling on disappointment, the song flips the narrative, reminding listeners that another person's insecurities are not their burden to carry. With memorable lyrics like 'I know you think you're tough, but if I'm too much, you're not enough,' Townley confidently captures an emotional maturity that surpasses her age while offering an empowering message to anyone who's ever questioned their own value in a romantic relationship.

'This song was born from one blunt text message from a guy I was talking to who told me I was 'too much,'' Elle recalled. 'At first, it stung, but I realized I wasn't the problem. My response became the song's title: 'If I'm too much, then you're not enough.' I hope it reminds people to never minimize themselves just to be accepted.'

That confidence is reflected in Townley's rapidly growing career. In 2025, she won Texas Country Music Association's Young Artist of the Year award after receiving her third nomination in four years. She also earned runner-up honors in the Texas State Songwriter's Association Female Songwriter Championship, further establishing herself as one of Texas' promising young songwriting talents.

That momentum has continued into 2026 with multiple Josie Music Awards nominations, including Artist of the Year (Under 18), Vocalist of the Year (Under 18), Best Actress in a Music Video and Social Impact Video of the Year for her holiday original, 'Perfect Christmas,' and Song of the Year (Country, Female) for her 2025 single 'Taking Off My Halo.'

Townley's musical journey began years earlier with notable achievements that showcased both her talent and determination. She won the Old Settler's Music Festival Youth Talent Competition in 2021, finished among the Top Five finalists in the Houston Rodeo Rockstar competition that same year.

On 'You're Not Enough,' Townley takes another confident step forward—not only as a vocalist, but as a songwriter stepping into adulthood, with an authentic voice and a growing reputation for turning her life's experiences into songs that resonate with listeners of all ages.

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About Elle Townley

Hailing from Georgetown, Texas, country singer-songwriter Elle Townley is a rising force in today's country music scene, known for her powerhouse vocals, magnetic stage presence, and heartfelt songwriting. Blending classic country roots with a bold, modern edge, Elle's sound speaks to both tradition and the next generation of country fans.

Her artistry and talent have earned her recognition across both media and industry circles. She has made TV and media appearances on The Heartland Network, WoodSongs Old-Time Radio Hour, Teen Kids News, Postcards Magazine, Austin Woman magazine, CBS Austin, FOX 7 Austin, AIM Country Music, and more. In competition, she was a Top 5 finalist in the 2020 Houston Rodeo Rockstar competition, winner of the 2021 Old Settler's Music Festival Youth Competition, and a Texas Country Music Association Young Artist of the Year nominee in 2022, 2024 and winning the award in 2025.

2025 marked Townley's return to releasing new music with a pair of singles; 'Taking Off My Halo' which unveiled a bold, and unapologetic sound—channeling honesty, empowerment, and a deeper glimpse into the artist she's becoming—along with her swanky and retro holiday original 'Perfect Christmas.'

At just 17, Elle Townley is a young artist with an old soul—yet she's only just getting started.

Photo Credit: Brianna Tucker Photography



Photo Credit: Brianna Tucker Photography

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