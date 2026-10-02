Ella Hooper Releases Nashville Album OVERNIGHT SUCCESS

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Australia-based recording artist Ella Hooper has released her brand new album, Overnight Success, a project recorded in Nashville that the former Killing Heidi frontwoman describes as her Nashville record. The album isn't exactly a 'gone country' moment—after all, how can one 'go country' when they're from the country in the first place?—but it draws deeply on Hooper's time working alongside A-team Nashville session players and songwriters.

When it came time to track her fourth solo LP, Hooper found herself immersed in the well of musicianship of Music City, U.S.A., pinching herself, surrounded by A-team session players and songwriters alike. There, a piece of Hooper's creative mind was unlocked. The resulting album is described as Hooper's most confident body of work yet; an all-new, soon-to-be-best-of collection encompassing all of the musical components of her past, from Hooper's rise to pop-rock stardom, to her Americana-leaning return to the stage and studio with The Verses, to a Stevie Nicks-nudged leap into her now-evolving solo career. Overnight Success is described as the kaleidoscopic journey through all of those worlds, their ups and downs, and the turning of a new leaf in this modern era of Hooper's.

Fans worldwide can now stream or purchase Overnight Success in its entirety, and the official video for 'Overnight Success' is also available. For more information, fans can visit ellahooper.com.

Hooper is touring in support of the album on her Overnight Success Tour, and her Australian Red Hot Summer Tour kicks off in Toowoomba on October 17th.

Overnight Success Tracklist

Growing Up Is Hard To Do

I Got Eyes (On You)

Bad Word

Cowboy Man

Let It Fall

Slow Morning

Just Along For The Ride

When The s Went Down

2B or Not 2B (Light Grey)

Die Happy

Overnight Success

Catch Ella Hooper On Tour

October 2 - Fortitude Valley, Australia !

October 3 - Brunswick, Australia !

October 4 - Clarence Park, Australia !

October 8 - Mayfield, Australia !

October 9 - Petersham, Australia !

October 10 - Canberra, Australia ! - SOLD OUT

October 17 - Toowoomba, Australia *

October 18 - Sandstone Point, Australia * - SOLD OUT

October 24 - Berry, Australia * - SOLD OUT

October 25 - Manly, Australia * - SOLD OUT

October 31 - Pokolbin, Australia * - SOLD OUT

November 1 - Coolangatta, Australia * - SOLD OUT

November 7 - Newington, Australia *

November 8 - Mornington, Australia * - SOLD OUT

November 14 - Caversham, Australia * - SOLD OUT

November 15 - Glenelg, Australia *

! Overnight Success Tour

* Red Hot Summer Tour

For ticket information, visit Bandsintown.

About Ella Hooper

Based between Melbourne and Nashville, Ella Hooper is a multi-award-winning singer-songwriter, TV and radio host known for blending bombastic rock'n'roll roots with relatable and vulnerable storytelling. Blurring genre lines with a mix of modern lyricism and classic sounds, Ella holds household name status in Australia and has been crafting a shining independent solo career, building an impressive live reputation, touring with James Taylor, Chris Isaak, CMAT, and most recently supporting The Waterboys internationally. Her music focuses on themes of personal evolution, self-development and her unique regional 'bush kid' to rock star story.

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