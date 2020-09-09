Elizabeth Young Releases New Single 'Spotlight'

Rising singer/songwriter Elizabeth Young has stunned us with her powerful vocals and songwriting abilities at just 16.

Rising singer/songwriter Elizabeth Young has stunned us with her powerful vocals and songwriting abilities at just 16. Today, she has released the third single from her forthcoming debut EP Ricochet - listen to "Spotlight" now via Spotify! Previous singles "I Won't Fall" and "Ricochet" have received early praise from the likes of Imperfect Fifth, The Prelude Press, Vents Magazine and more. The EP will be released on October 2.

When you listen to Elizabeth Young's music, you can't help but get the feeling you already know her. At the mere age of 16, she's able to both articulate and translate the many different facets of being a teenage girl into a universal experience. Born and raised outside of Washington D.C., Elizabeth grew up surrounded by blues, R&B and powerhouse female artists, noting some of her earliest influences as the legendary Bonnie Raitt and Alicia Keys. Elizabeth's own signature style of pop music also pulls from other female artists and masterful songwriters such as Taylor Swift. She muses, "The confidence and talent of these women inspire me to be just like them."

A long-time vocalist and student, Elizabeth Young began paving her path to making music when she received an acoustic guitar, immediately adding a new dimension to the work she was doing with her teacher. After a few years of developing her musicality and playing local live shows, she linked up with Charlottesville producer Chris Keup. Together they developed her debut EP. The dynamic six-track collection showcases Elizabeth's range as a vocalist and storyteller. From her opening track "I Won't Fall," discussing anxiety, to addressing narcissism in the powerful "Spotlight," and escaping toxic relationships in "Daylight Savings," she paints a full picture and window into her life. The songs are both a cathartic and carefree experience, and universally relatable to their core.

Listen to "Spotlight" here:

Photo Credit: Michael JN Bowles

View More Music Stories Related Articles