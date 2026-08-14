Elizabeth Nichols Releases DOES YOUR GIRLFRIEND KNOW WE KISSED?

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Elizabeth Nichols has released a new single, DOES YOUR GIRLFRIEND KNOW WE KISSED?, out now via PULSE Records. The track finds the country artist confronting a man she had been seeing after learning he was already in a relationship, delivering a pointed set of questions rather than dwelling on the situation. The song was produced by Mike Robinson and Jackson Foote, who also worked on her breakthrough single I GOT A NEW ONE, and marks a rare solo write for Nichols.

After finding out the man she has been kissing belongs to someone else, she doesn't cry over spilled milk–she makes the two-timer sweat with a barrage of pointed questions and a grin. Directing every lyric toward the boy who thought he had everyone fooled, the track is equal parts mischievous and empowering as she has a little fun at his expense, and haunts him throughout the video. The tune finds Nichols wondering if the girlfriend knows they overlapped, if he ever plans to come clean, or if he needs a little help informing her.

'I remember thinking to myself, 'Why doesn't the guy I'm kissing want to date me? Is he just not that into me? Does he think I'm ugly?... Is it just commitment issues?'... I was almost relieved when I found out later it was because he had a girlfriend,' laughed Nichols. 'It just feels fitting to have this one out ahead of my tour... I mean it is called the 'I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour' Tour for a reason.'

Nichols will kick off her first-ever headlining trek, the 'I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour' Tour, next month, which runs through October. Tickets are on sale now. The tour marks a major milestone for Nichols, whose rapid rise only began in 2025 after stepping away from law school. Her breakthrough year was highlighted by several major festival moments like Stagecoach and Lollapalooza and her first-ever headlining show in London this past March. Demand for the show was so overwhelming that the original venue sold out within minutes, prompting an immediate upgrade to a larger room, which also sold out within minutes.

Tour Dates

September 29 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego (Voodoo Room)

October 1 – West Hollywood, CA – Troubadour

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar (Music Hall)

October 4 – Denver, CO – Globe Hall

October 6 – Minneapolis, MN – 7th St Entry

October 7 – Chicago, IL – Carol's Pub

October 9 – Nashville, TN – Exit/In

October 10 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar

October 13 – Atlanta, GA – Center Stage (Vinyl)

October 16 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beer City Music Hall

October 17 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

October 21 – New York, NY – The Mercury Lounge

October 23 – Washington, DC – Pearl Street Warehouse

October 24 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy

October 25 – Cambridge, MA – The Middle East (Sonia)

'Does Your Girlfriend Know We Kissed?' follows the summer release of 'Paul Revere,' which finds Nichols likening herself to the famed town crier as she sounds the alarm on less-than-honorable men, warning her fellow women with wit, humor and unapologetic honesty. She performed the track on 'Disney Celebrates America: Nashville's Star-Spangled Bash' on the 4th of July. Nichols has built a fanbase by turning life's highs, lows, heartbreaks and hard truths into songs.

About Elizabeth Nichols

Elizabeth Nichols is a singer-songwriter who, in just a few short months since moving to Nashville, has accumulated millions of streams with her clever turn of phrases and unabashed take on life in the modern age. Born in Texas, raised in Louisville, Kentucky and educated in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Australia, Nichols has lived a lot of life in her 23 years and channels her observations and experiences into her songs, often infusing commentary on everything from society and small-town life to current cultural trends into her lyrics.

Nichols burst onto the scene with the online phenomenon 'I Got a New One' and has been building a fan base and online presence of 1M+ with each release with original songs like 'Trailer Treasure,' 'Bad Taste' and 'Somebody Cooked Here,' each of them delivered in a sweet drawl that's both relatable and disarming. Her release, 'Mama,' blends a broad-minded cheekiness with a Toby Keith brashness and has accumulated 8 million views online. The songwriter has landed on a slew of 'artist to watch' lists including Amazon Music, Pandora, Country Now, Taste of Country, Women of Country, Holler, Entertainment Focus, All Country News, Country Minute and more. Nichols also captured the attention of Kelly Clarkson, who covered 'I Got A New One' on her show, and the buzz surrounding her performance and Nichols' reaction catapulted the song to the No. 1 song on the Country iTunes chart for multiple weeks.

She released her debut EP, Tough Love, in June and has already followed it up with new releases including 'Paul Revere,' 'Sweet Cigarette,' 'Daughter,' 'Little Birds' and 'Oh The Things Men Do.' Nichols is continuing to create new music while also hitting the pavement this fall on her first headlining tour, 'The I Don't Kiss and Tell, I Kiss and Tour' Tour, which went on sale Friday, June 19. Since putting law school on pause in January 2025, she has performed on several stages including the Blue Bird Cafe, The Grand Ole Opry, CMA Fest, Stagecoach, Kentucky Derby, Lollapalooza and The Kelly Clarkson Show, and supported artists like Little Big Town, Russell Dickerson, Wyatt Flores and more. The PULSE Records artist is signed to CAA for booking.

The single arrives ahead of Nichols' first headlining tour, THE I DON'T KISS AND TELL, I KISS AND TOUR TOUR, which is set to kick off next month and run through October, with stops including San Diego, West Hollywood, Phoenix, Denver and Minneapolis. The trek follows a breakout stretch for Nichols that included festival appearances at Stagecoach and Lollapalooza, along with a headlining show in London that prompted a venue upgrade after tickets sold out within minutes.

Photo Credit: - Sarah Partain Tran



Photo Credit: - Sarah Partain Tran

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