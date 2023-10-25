Eliza McLamb Shares 'Anything You Want' Single and Announces 2024 Headline Tour

The track is the latest release from her forthcoming debut full-length, Going Through It, out January 19th.

By: Oct. 25, 2023

Eliza McLamb Shares 'Anything You Want' Single and Announces 2024 Headline Tour

Eliza McLamb returns today with the brimming indie-rock gem “Anything You Want,” the latest release from her forthcoming debut full-length, Going Through It, out January 19th on Royal Mountain Records. 

McLamb’s exemplary songwriting is evident on “Anything You Want” where self-deprecating lyrics & a sing-a-long chorus showcase her wit & humor. "Anything You Want is a song about the uncertainty of navigating a new relationship with old wounds,” shares McLamb. “It’s about seeing that someone is trying to know you and not being sure that you want to be known.”

Additionally, McLamb has also announced her 2024 headline tour dates with Mini Trees as support. The tour will kick off on March 11th and see stops in Nashville, D.C., NYC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and many more, and will culminate with a final show in Los Angeles on April 26th.

The new single and tour announcement arrive on the heels of her recently released “Glitter” and “Mythologize Me” singles which have earned praise from Brooklyn Vegan, Guitar World, Exclaim!, Under The Radar, Femmusic,  and more! 

Pre-sale tickets are available today with code GLITTER and will be on sale Friday, Oct 27th at 10AM local time. Tickets HERE.

Headline Tour Dates: 

March 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar

March 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

March 20 - Nashville, TN - The End

March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory

March 22 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle

March 23 - Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Main Room

March 25 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage

March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA

March 28 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

March 29 - Boston, MA - Sinclair 

March 30 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

April 1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

April 2 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

April 4 - Chicago, IL - Schubas

April 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Venue TBA

April 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line

April 8 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge

April 10 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club

April 12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

April 13 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir

April 15 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord

April 25 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room

April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour

*with Mini Trees as support

Photo Credit: Kaya Kelley



