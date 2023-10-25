Eliza McLamb Shares 'Anything You Want' Single and Announces 2024 Headline Tour

The track is the latest release from her forthcoming debut full-length, Going Through It, out January 19th.
Eliza McLamb returns today with the brimming indie-rock gem “Anything You Want,” the latest release from her forthcoming debut full-length, Going Through It, out January 19th on Royal Mountain Records.
McLamb’s exemplary songwriting is evident on “Anything You Want” where self-deprecating lyrics & a sing-a-long chorus showcase her wit & humor. "Anything You Want is a song about the uncertainty of navigating a new relationship with old wounds,” shares McLamb. “It’s about seeing that someone is trying to know you and not being sure that you want to be known.”
Additionally, McLamb has also announced her 2024 headline tour dates with Mini Trees as support. The tour will kick off on March 11th and see stops in Nashville, D.C., NYC, Boston, Chicago, Seattle, and many more, and will culminate with a final show in Los Angeles on April 26th.
The new single and tour announcement arrive on the heels of her recently released “Glitter” and “Mythologize Me” singles which have earned praise from Brooklyn Vegan, Guitar World, Exclaim!, Under The Radar, Femmusic, and more!
Pre-sale tickets are available today with code GLITTER and will be on sale Friday, Oct 27th at 10AM local time. Tickets HERE.
March 11 - Phoenix, AZ - Valley Bar
March 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
March 20 - Nashville, TN - The End
March 21 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory
March 22 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
March 23 - Carrboro, NC - Cats Cradle Main Room
March 25 - Washington D.C. - Union Stage
March 26 - Philadelphia, PA - PhilaMOCA
March 28 - New York, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg
March 29 - Boston, MA - Sinclair
March 30 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground
April 1 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
April 2 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups
April 4 - Chicago, IL - Schubas
April 5 - Milwaukee, WI - Venue TBA
April 6 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
April 8 - Denver, CO - Larimer Lounge
April 10 - Boise, ID - Shrine Social Club
April 12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza
April 13 - Portland, OR - Doug Fir
April 15 - San Francisco, CA - Cafe Du Nord
April 25 - San Diego, CA - VooDoo Room
April 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Troubadour
*with Mini Trees as support
Photo Credit: Kaya Kelley
