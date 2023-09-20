Eliza McLamb Announces Debut Album 'Going Through It' & Shares New Track

McLamb is announcing her debut LP Going Through It will be released this January.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Picture Eliza McLamb’s debut full-length, Going Through It, as a plunge pool with a still surface that betrays its staggering depth. A dive beneath reveals excerpts from McLamb’s life, one that until recently could be described as “difficult” if not plainly “traumatic.” By the time you hit bottom, you’ve reached the midpoint of Going Through It, a song called “16” that bluntly recalls a year of familial and personal turmoil that made McLamb the songwriter she is today.

“I’ve no idea why I didn’t kill myself, frankly,” she says. McLamb survived, but the trauma lingers. “Side A of the record is ‘show me everything,’” she says. “Side B asks: ‘How do I take this with me?’” 

McLamb is today announcing her debut LP Going Through It will be released this January on Royal Mountain Records. Today she is also releasing the new single, “Glitter,” a dreamy indie-rock ode drenched in self-realization and true friendship. Eliza tells us “Glitter is a song about the simultaneously beautiful and heartbreaking experience of moving through girlhood with a best friend. It’s a love letter, a cry for help, and a search for meaning in the darkness.”

McLamb enlisted close confidant and collaborator Sarah Tudzin (Illuminati Hotties) to make the record at Bear Creek Studio in rural Washington, where Big Thief recorded U.F.O.F., an album McLamb holds dear. She’s keen to reference her influences, and pays respect to them across Going Through It.

Opener “Before” summons the soft spoken, confessional ethos of Sufjan Stevens’ seminal Carrie & Lowell, the story of which mirrors, to an extent, McLamb’s own. “That really deep dive into his childhood and the relationship to family was a major inspiration on this record. You don’t often hear those kinds of songs,” she says

On top of pursuing a career in music, she’s the co-host of the enormously popular podcast Binchtopia and devotes time to a Substack where she publishes personal and investigative essays. While both of those avenues offer insight into McLamb’s mind, it’s the music that helps her work through the past. “I sit down to write when I’m feeling a certain way and I don’t know why,” she says. “It’s a process of translating an emotional reality into a musical one, something that can be easily shared.”

“Glitter” follows the latest single “Mythologize Me,” McLamb’s first release since her 2022 EP, Salt Circle. She will be touring this fall, all dates can be found below. Pre-order the album HERE and on Bandcamp here

Upcoming Tour Dates:

10/3 - Nashville, TN - The Beast

10/4 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

10/6 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

10/7 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues Chicago

10/8 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

10/9 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall

10/12 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

10/13 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

10/14 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

10/16 - Carrboro, NC - Cat’s Cradle

10/17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

10/19 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

10/20 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz Ybor

*Supporting Vacations & Last Dinosaurs 

Photo Credit: Missy McLamb



