Elita Share Debut LP 'Dysania'

Elita are thrilled to share their debut album, Dysania, out today via Opposition. The nostalgic-yet-modern album covers themes of narcissism, mental health issues, sexist norms and resisting intrusive thoughts - all while having fun and finding humor in dystopia.

The beautiful album artwork was shot by Nick Knight, a renowned British photographer who has worked with Björk, Lady Gaga, Massive Attack, Billie Eilish, and many other prominent artists. Today's focus track, album-opener "Serial Killer," follows on the heels of previously released singles "Mentally Not Here," "It's a Joke," "Sleep Paralysis" and "She Bangs Like a Fairy On Acid."

Speaking on the follow-up to the band's 2021 EP, Anxiety Angel, guitarist/keyboardist Tim Rypien says, "We wanted to explore new sounds and keep the songs simple. We toured the U.S. in 2021 following the release of our last EP. Playing live made us want to write music that slapped harder. Most of Dysania is a huge departure from our past, understated sound. Some of it is probably going to be shocking to our fans."

Elita's debut album explores a dystopian wasteland bordering a dream and a nightmare. It's a villain story of a femme fatale; the soundtrack for Fight Club meets FernGully. The music feels nostalgic yet modern, creating a hifi/lofi ambience with a diverse sound including instrumentals experimenting with videogame core, using Nintendo inspired drums. With lyrics ranging from forest fairies to dark themes of death and depression, the band strives to never take it too seriously.

Listen to the new album here:

Photo Credit: Nick Knight