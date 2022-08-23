Elijah Wolf Releases New Sam Cohen-Produced Single 'Holding This In'

he Brooklyn-based artist and songwriter Elijah Wolf released a new single "Holding This In." The song was co-written by Josh Jaeger and continues his creative partnership with producer Sam Cohen who produced his 2021 single "Yesterday, With You" and full length album Brighter Lighting.

Atwood Magazine said, "Wolf has outdone himself on this latest release. An instantly memorable song with an easy hook, an energetic guitar line, and powerful vocals 'Holding This In' is a radiant return: A song full of vulnerability, heart, and raw, beautifully unresolved emotions."

"'Holding This In' represents a conversation at the end of a relationship, both sides of a goodbye. It's about pain and perspective," Wolf explains. "I wrote it with Joshua Jaeger upstate at Sam Cohen's studio in Accord, New York. The studio is isolated, surrounded by old farmland and situated between two mountain ranges that are particularly gorgeous. I woke up there one morning in late spring feeling really inspired, and the song just started pouring out. Josh was nearby and agreed to join me. Songwriting has always been a personal and solo pursuit for me, and 'Holding This In' marks my first time working with a co-writer.

Collaboration turned out to be essential to the song! While recording with Sam, we experimented with all kinds of new sounds; a cowbell got layered with enough effects to sound something like water dripping in a cave. You'll hear Sam play bass in this smooth way that sounds like a vocal harmony. It's so lyrical to me! We pushed ourselves, and I'm so proud of how it turned out. It feels like we discovered something new, and I'm really excited to share it."

"Holding This In" is Wolf's first single release following last year's "Yesterday, With You" which features performances by Robin Pecknold (Fleet Foxes), Paul Spring (Holy Hive), Josh Jaeger (Angel Olsen) and Kevin Copeland (Lightning Bug).

In 2021, Wolf released his critically acclaimed album Brighter Lighting, which was produced by Sam Cohen and featured Wilco's Nels Cline. Earmilk reviewed the album (9/10) and called it "a great folk tale that'll take you from mountain-high to valley-low in just over a half-hour," while Paste reviewed the single "Like This, Anymore" and called it "the perfect summery tune to just sit back and take it all in."

The album has also been covered by Forbes, Allston Pudding, and NPR Music, who added every single to their New Music Friday playlists. Wolf also sat down with Fleet Foxes' Robin Pecknold on the Talkhouse podcast to discuss the new album.

Next month, Wolf will perform at the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, TN on Sunday, September 25, and will also support Wild Pink and Trace Mountains at Brooklyn Made in Brooklyn, NY on Friday, October 14. Tickets are on sale now.

Listen to the new single here: