Elias Bendix Announces LP, Shares 'Time To Make A Better Day' Track

Today, Danish pop-fusion artist Elias Bendix announces his upcoming LP, Puzz, due out this summer. The first single, "Time To Make A Better Day," is out now alongside the vibrant music video. Northern Transmissions premiered the track+video, declaring it "the perfect song to close out the week."



With "Time To Make A Better Day," Bendix proclaims "I'm too pop to play jazz, but too jazzy to play pop." The song serves as his declaration of love for life, community, and the inner and outer state of us all.



Elias Bendix' latest single, "We Can Be No One But Us," was played on 30 UK radio stations as well as on danish national & local Radiostations (P4). The songs was featured in Soundlabs UK edition and is being played across 60 radio stations.

The fair-haired song writer and guitarist, Elias Bendix from Denmark has a musically mixed background. Elias' childhood in France, Italy, and Spain sparked his curiosity for different music cultures and is a vivid source of inspiration for his self-made art-funk world. His latest destination is clean-cut funky pop embracing love in all its complexity.

Listen here: