Electronic Artists INZO & Elohim Release 'Earth Magic' Single

Oct. 07, 2022  

Genre-bending electronic artist Mike Inzano, better known as INZO, has released the title track off of his long-awaited Earth Magic EP following the recent announcement of his first-ever headline tour. Featuring DJ and singer-songwriter Elohim, this new track is the latest in a fast-growing list of revered collaborators.

"Earth Magic" is INZO's first release for Lowly. (home of NGHTMRE, Said The Sky, TroyBoi, and more) and heralds a new direction for his sound marked by the more quiet, introspective areas of his range. Created during lockdown, Earth Magic is more cinematic and calmer, with lo-fi beats, piano breakdowns, and transcendent synth beams-a byproduct of INZO's renewed focus on health and wellness.

Making music itself has become therapeutic for him, so it's fitting that his new work reflects that cozy headspace. As much as he enjoys playing live, he especially loves the quieter, more intimate moments of listening back to a track he's made for the first time and realizing it's exactly what he'd envisioned.

"I like to make music for other people to enjoy," he says, "but at the end of the day it's an expression of me."

The official video for the track, which remains unreleased, sets the tone for the project with a visual depiction of the inspiration behind the album, featuring INZO in various stunning nature scenes across Italy and Utah.

Listen to the new single here:

INZO - EARTH MAGIC TOUR 2022

OCTOBER

14 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz ☂

15 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA ☂

21 - Dallas, TX - Studio @ The Factory ☀☞

22 - Orlando, FL - Glit ☀☞

NOVEMBER

11 - New York, NY - Webster Hall ☀☽❄

18 - Charlotte, NC - The Black Box ☁☞

19 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theater ☁☞

JANUARY

12 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation ☂☽❄

13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex ☞

14 - Minneapolis, MN - The Loft @ Skyway Theater ☀☽❄

20 - St. Louis, MO - Old Rock House ☀☞

21 - Columbus, OH - Skully's ☂☞

28 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall ☂❄

FEBRUARY

17 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom ☽❄

18 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theater ☽❄

24 - Portland, OR - 45 East ☁☀

25 - Seattle, WA - Neumo's ☁

☀ - with Dreamers Delight

☁ - with Rome In Silver

☂ - with Sumthin Sumthin

☽ - with Align

❄ - with Blookoh

☞ - with Covex




