Electro-Pop Trio Reptile Room Shares Colorful CONTROL Video With Medium

Atlanta electro-pop trio Reptile Room just released another colorfully captivating video for their latest single, "Control" off the band's upcoming album Jade, out August 9 on Om Records. Medium premiered the sharp track about rebellion, as lead singer Sami Michelsen explains, "People will try and take from you, try to manipulate you for their gain and give you every reason why you can't do something. Tell us we can't do something and we're going to do it.

The track follows previous singles "Design," which Atwood Magazinechampioned for its "emotionally naked, confessional blends of electronic bliss" and "Talk," supported by the likes of New Noise Magazine, glamglare and more. Reptile Room's latest album explores lost relationships, addictions and internal battles, but also finding a peace through it all. A band AudioFemmechampioned for their "thrilling, psychedelic visuals, intoxicating music, and powerful performances," the trio is also planning some tour dates following album release.

Listen here:

The band's music has been heard everywhere from the likes of MTV, E!, Red Bull and beyond. Formed in 2017, Bill Zimmerman teamed up with brother and sister Sean & Sami Michelsen to release a self-titled EP listed as one ofCreative Loafing's "25 Atlanta Summer Jams" and went on to be nominated for an Atlanta Culture Award (presented by Live Nation). The three members do all creative work collectively, be it writing, recording and mixing, or editing photos, videos and designing art. Reptile Room aims to add wild & adventurous elements into the box of pop music - everything from the art to the production is a twist on the ordinary.





