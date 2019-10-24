Elah Hale Release Track and Music Video for 'Holding You Close'

Today, breakout singer, Elah Hale, releases a tantalizing addition to her musical chapter with track and accompanying visual "Holding You Close." The now 20 year old inked a deal with Interscope at a mere 17 years old but Elah and her music are wise beyond their years. The track showcases hypnotic vocals and stirring lyrics accompanied by a video that intimately captures the genuineness and lush confidence that is Elah Hale.

Between snapshots of visited junkyards and Elah frolicking in the desert, there's a raw & empowering feeling that comes with "Holding You Close." As Ella candidly states "sometimes things aren't fantastical; they're just life." She vividly recalls how often profound moments in her life are intertwined with, if not elucidated by, music. It is this frankness that allows her to deliver a range of affect from touching to playful to painful and back with a keen sensibility for creating memorable music. Her introspective lyrics traverse the joy and heartbreak that multidimensional intimacy and relationships, not just romance, afford. Elah Hale reminds us that we are all in media res, trusts where she's going, and we are right to follow.

Raised in New York, Elah Hale is unsurprisingly wise beyond her years bolstered by a supportive push from her parents early on to pursue music. She took up guitar at the age of five and enrolled in MILES (Music in the Lower East Side Program), recognizing her penchant for singing and writing songs by seven. In 2015, she shared the free-association song "Porsche, Hat, Cloud" on Tumblr which went viral with hundreds of thousands of notes, allowing her to recognize her music's capacity to capture a widespread audience. Discovering Bandcamp soon after, she felt empowered by the ability to share her work publicly and purposefully took on the onus to advance her music career. She often recorded herself singing and playing guitar in one take on her iPhone, later paying out of pocket for studio time to elevate her sound. Additionally, she cites her time as a theater major at Bard College where she performed live and surrounded herself with like-minded friends as a formative personal and artistic experience. Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the young singer is fearlessness in the face of change and transformation. Blossoming from a self-sufficient songwriter into a professional recording artist in the midst of finals is no small feat. She decided to leave school to pursue her life-altering dream, releasing her first single "In the Party Alone" at the end of September (coincidentally written during a college spring

break). The ballad is a collaboration with producer Daywave which highlights her knack for infectious songwriting.





