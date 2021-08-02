El Dusty Announces 2021 'Cumbia Para Todo El Mundo' Tour

Producer, DJ, and nu-cumbia pioneer El Dusty is excited to announce his Cumbia Para Todo El Mundo tour and the release of his summer anthem "Cámara Lenta." The tour kicks off on August 19th as he heads to the west coast. From the North Bay's Morrow Bay he hits up the Rasta in Shasta music festival before heading to Southern California. He ventures back to Texas just in time for a Dia De Los Muertos hometown show and back up to the pacific northwest! Catch the full list of tour dates below!

The Latin Grammy nominated composer, arranger and ringmaster, Dusty is considered by some to be the inventor of Cumbia Electronica. He has been feeding cumbia into his sound processor and synthesizer before the turn of the millennium as he translates the Southern Texas border experience into new anthems where the MPC2000 sampler and chopped clips of Latin and reggae music history collide.

Embodying elements of Cumbia, Electronic, & Trap, the new release "Cámara Lenta" proves to be another textbook banger from El Dusty. The track features an elite cast group of artists all who stand alone with critical accolades and fan cult followings led by the ringmaster himself, El Dusty. To date, Adan Cruz has amassed almost 700,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Serko Fu has been hailed as "one of the best storytellers of rap en español" with his breakout song "Margarito". And Morenito de Fuego's video for his hit single "Maldición Gitana" has received almost 1 million views. El Dusty reflects, "We're excited to be releasing music with friends. This is the first of a load of tunes coming!"

Delivering high energy and massive dance floor beats, El Dusty's live performances are not to be missed. Accompanied by The Homies, an assortment of live performers including celebrated percussionists, vocalists and at times dancers! He has graced the stages at premier festivals including EDC Las Vegas, EDC Mexico, Puerto Rico's Ciudad Sonido Festival, Corpus Christi's Fiesta De La Flor, Universal's Latin GRAMMY Showcase, Brisk Bodega Tour, the Mad Decent Block Party, SXSW and more. Stay tuned for more updates regarding the tour here. You're not going to want to miss seeing El Dusty live!

Tour Dates

8/19 The Siren Morrow Bay, CA

8/20 Mecal Lounge Fresno, CA

8/21 Festival Electrica Los Angeles, CA

8/26 Moe's Alley Alley Santa Cruz, CA

8/27 Rasta At Shasta Mt. Shasta, CA

8/28 Rasta At Shasta Mt. Shasta, CA

9/1 Casbah San Diego, CA

9/2 La Santa Santa Ana, CA

9/3 La Cita Los Angeles, CA

9/17 Mala Vida Austin, TX

9/18 Brewster Street Corpus Christi, TX

9/24 Paper Tiger San Antonio, TX

10/30 Dia De Los Muertos Corpus Christi, TX

12/3 Nectar Lounge Seattle, WA

12/4 Global Based Portland, OR