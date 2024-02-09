Eighty8 Drops New Single 'S.O.N. (Something Out of Nothing)'

The track was released with a music video.

Feb. 09, 2024

An artist to watch in 2024, Miami-based Cash Money Records signee Eighty8 returns with his new single, “S.O.N. (Something Out of Nothing)” today via Cash Money Records. Get it HERE.

“S.O.N. (Something Out of Nothing) flexes his melodic prowess over an upbeat track. Slick verses give way to an instantly chantable chorus as he chronicles his “come up” and how he's had to make “something out of nothing.”  

Eighty8's previous release, “Granny Baby,” notably garnered 318K Spotify streams and the video received over 451K YouTube views. Watch HERE

In 2021 Eighty8 released his first debut single with Cash Money Records, “Hit” which placed him on the map as a force of musical versatility and a unique style of that breathes freshness in the space of Hip Hop and beyond.

The track garnered press praise from Hip Hop DX, Hip Hop N More, On Smash, Respect Magazine, Hype Off Life as the Miami New Times coined him as “an artist to watch” further sharing praise for the single “Hit” as a “slick banger full of confident bars over a horn-based loop.” 

Eighty8 followed up with his next single, “The Realest,” which caught a salute from Earmilk as the renowned publication stated, “Cash Money Records signee Eighty8 weaves his rhythmic bars through 808s and heavy percussion on the latest release, The Realest.”

About Eighty8: 

Roots can shape personality. Our lineage informs how we act and how we react to any given situation. Drawing on Jamaican and Haitian heritage, Eighty8 translates emotional extremes into an unpredictable and undeniable hybrid of R&B, hip-hop, pop, and island flavors. Generating nearly 3 million Spotify streams independently, receiving acclaim from Hip Hop DX, Hip Hop N More, On Smash and signing to Cash Money Records in 2020, he's ready to formally introduce himself. He adopted his name during a period of self-discovery after learning that the number 8 represents a sense of power and exemplifies peace and unity. 
 
Born and raised on the North Side of Miami, at three-years-old, he realized he could sing and spent hours replaying an old Michael Jackson VHS as he obsessively studied the King of Pop. Throughout middle school, he sang to girls in the hallway and shutdown the stage with show-stopping performances at pep rallies and talent shows. As a teen, he joined the R&B group 4thand Ocean, recording music for Warner Bros. Records. Following the group's split, he caught the attention of Balistic Beats and dropped the single “Pree.” The music made its way to Cash Money Records and Eighty8 was signed to the roster in 2020.



