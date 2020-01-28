Efterklang Share Concert Footage From Appearance at Le Guess Who? Festival

Ahead of their European and North American tour kick-off, Efterklang have shared concert footage from their performance at this fall's Le Guess Who? festival in Utrecht. The clip, which premiered via Line Of Best Fit, features 3 tracks off their most recent album Altid Sammen (4AD) -- "Supertanker," "Verden Forsvinder" and "Vi Er Uendelig." The band's Casper Clausen notes,"We loved this festival so much. The curation is beyond exciting with so many national and regional legends, stars. Many of them had never performed in Europe before, all mixed up with bands like us, Bjørk DJ'ing behind a plant wall and the entire city of Utrecht turned into a festival site. This clip features our wonderful live-band performing songs from our new album Altid Sammen, and although they are in Danish I sincerely hope they translate in wonderful ways, In short they are about coming together and falling apart like cells forming when a baby is created."

Efterklang will embark on a European and North American tour this Friday, January 31 with a show in Denmark. The North American leg kicks off at the Big Ears festival in Knoxville, TN on March 27 and marks their first set of dates here in seven years. In addition to other cities, the band will play in New York City, Toronto and Los Angeles, where the tour concludes on April 8 at the Lodge Room. All dates are listed below.

Deep and sonorous, Altid Sammen (meaning "always together") is steeped in the sonic experimentation that has long been their trademark since Tripper, the Danes' 2004 debut. The album is their 5th and is the first they have recorded in their native tongue. As bold and ambitious in scope as their last collection of songs, Piramida, Casper Clausen (vocals), Mads Brauer (synths, electronics) and Rasmus Stolberg (bass) have taken another creative U-turn, this time fusing baroque instrumentation with their signature expansive sound.

Efterklang's live shows have always been ambitious affairs and their Altid Sammen tour will be just as elaborate. At release the band performed the LP for a sold-out 2100 strong crowd at the iconic Elbphilharmonie concert hall in Hamburg, during Reeperbahn Festival.

Photo by: Rasmus Weng Karlsen





