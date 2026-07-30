THE ANIMEROS Share New Single 'Descarga Royal' Ahead of Dan Auerbach-Produced Debut LP

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THE ANIMEROS have released a new single, DESCARGA ROYAL, giving listeners an early taste of the band's upcoming debut album, which was produced by Dan Auerbach.

Austin, TX-based band The Animeros today released their new single, 'Descarga Royal,' a feel-good dancefloor jam that frequently serves as the opener to their live sets, previewing their forthcoming Dan Auerbach-produced debut LP, ¡Qué Bárbaro!, due out on August 28th via Easy Eye Sound. The track arrives alongside a Tim Hardiman-directed video filmed at the band's recent Chicago show supporting The Black Keys at The Vic, featuring vibrant visuals that capture their love for the Windy City.

''Descarga Royal' is a cover of a song by classic Peruvian band Los Royals de Pucallpa,' the band's Nick Tozzo explains. 'Like all 'descargas,' this is an open jam that allowed The Animeros to explore some psychedelic solos and push the energy to the limit.'

Photo Credit: Tim Hardiman



Photo Credit: Tim Hardiman

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