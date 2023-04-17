Ed Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on Friday

Global superstar Ed Sheeran will release his new single "Boat" on Friday, April 21, alongside a new music video.

Last month, Sheeran returned with his new song "Eyes Closed" - the lead single off of his forthcoming album " - " (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video.

Ed's soul-baring, new album " - " will be released on May 5 via Atlantic Records and is available for pre-order here now. Written against a backdrop of grief and hope, Ed wrote and recorded the fourteen-track record with Aaron Dessner (of The National) in February last year after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his life.

Announced earlier this week, his all-new, four-part documentary 'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" will be streaming on Disney+ starting May 3. Blending never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances, the intimate documentary explores how his personal experiences have shaped him to become the artist he is today. Watch the emotional, official trailer here.

Ed is currently in midst of his worldwide "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour"). The North American leg hits stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.

Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (see attached itinerary). Ed closed 2022 topping Billboard's Top Ticket Sales chart after wrapping the UK/European leg of the "+ - = ÷ x Tour," performing in front of over 3 million people in 6 months, highlighted by a five-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium.

Watch the trailer for the new music video, which will be released at 4:00 a.m. EDT, here:

Ed Sheeran "+ - = ÷ x TOUR" North American tour dates 2023

May

6 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium + ×

13 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium + ×

20 - Tampa, FL - - Raymond James Stadium + ×

27 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

June

3 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field + ×

10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium + ×

17 - Toronto, ON - - Rogers Centre + ·

24 - Landover, MD - - FedExField + ·

July

1 - Foxborough, MA - - Gillette Stadium + ·

8 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Acrisure Stadium + ·

15 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field + ·

22 - Nashville, TN - - Nissan Stadium + %

29 - Chicago, IL - - Soldier Field + %

August

5 - Kansas City, MO - - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +%

12 - Minneapolis, MN - - U.S. Bank Stadium + %

19 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High + %

26 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field + ≠

September

2 - Vancouver, BC - - BC Place + ≠

9 - Las Vegas, NV - - Allegiant Stadium - ≠

16 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's© Stadium - ≠

23 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium - ≠

with: + Khalid

- Russ

× Dylan

· Rosa Linn

% Cat Burns

≠ Maisie Peters