Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ed Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on Friday

Ed Sheeran to Release New Single 'Boat' on Friday

Ed's soul-baring, new album " - " will be released on May 5.

Apr. 17, 2023  

Global superstar Ed Sheeran will release his new single "Boat" on Friday, April 21, alongside a new music video.

Last month, Sheeran returned with his new song "Eyes Closed" - the lead single off of his forthcoming album " - " (pronounced Subtract) - alongside its official video.

Ed's soul-baring, new album " - " will be released on May 5 via Atlantic Records and is available for pre-order here now. Written against a backdrop of grief and hope, Ed wrote and recorded the fourteen-track record with Aaron Dessner (of The National) in February last year after a series of hard-hitting events impacted his life.

Announced earlier this week, his all-new, four-part documentary 'Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All" will be streaming on Disney+ starting May 3. Blending never-before-seen personal archive, interviews and performances, the intimate documentary explores how his personal experiences have shaped him to become the artist he is today. Watch the emotional, official trailer here.

Ed is currently in midst of his worldwide "+ - = ÷ x Tour" (pronounced "The Mathematics Tour"). The North American leg hits stadiums across the continent for the first time since his history-making "Divide Tour" in 2018, which officially became the most-attended and highest-grossing tour of all time by its completion.

Dates begin on May 6th at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, before wrapping up on September 23rd at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, CA (see attached itinerary). Ed closed 2022 topping Billboard's Top Ticket Sales chart after wrapping the UK/European leg of the "+ - = ÷ x Tour," performing in front of over 3 million people in 6 months, highlighted by a five-night stand at London's Wembley Stadium.

Watch the trailer for the new music video, which will be released at 4:00 a.m. EDT, here:

Ed Sheeran "+ - = ÷ x TOUR" North American tour dates 2023

May
6 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium + ×
13 - Houston, TX - NRG Stadium + ×
20 - Tampa, FL - - Raymond James Stadium + ×
27 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium + ×

June
3 - Philadelphia, PA - Lincoln Financial Field + ×
10 - East Rutherford, NJ - MetLife Stadium + ×
17 - Toronto, ON - - Rogers Centre + ·
24 - Landover, MD - - FedExField + ·

July
1 - Foxborough, MA - - Gillette Stadium + ·
8 - Pittsburgh, PA - - Acrisure Stadium + ·
15 - Detroit, MI - Ford Field + ·
22 - Nashville, TN - - Nissan Stadium + %
29 - Chicago, IL - - Soldier Field + %

August
5 - Kansas City, MO - - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium +%
12 - Minneapolis, MN - - U.S. Bank Stadium + %
19 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High + %
26 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field + ≠

September
2 - Vancouver, BC - - BC Place + ≠
9 - Las Vegas, NV - - Allegiant Stadium - ≠
16 - Santa Clara, CA - Levi's© Stadium - ≠
23 - Inglewood, CA - SoFi Stadium - ≠

with: + Khalid
- Russ
× Dylan
· Rosa Linn
% Cat Burns
≠ Maisie Peters



ESPN Descends Upon Kansas City to Present the 2023 NFL Draft Photo
ESPN Descends Upon Kansas City to Present the 2023 NFL Draft
ESPN’s longstanding tradition of presenting the NFL Draft, dating back to 1980, continues as The Walt Disney Company will present the 2023 NFL offseason’s signature event from Kansas City across ESPN, ABC, ESPN Radio, ESPN Deportes and ESPN’s social media platforms over the course of the Draft’s three days (April 27-29).
Baaba Maal Named United Nations Goodwill Ambassador Photo
Baaba Maal Named United Nations Goodwill Ambassador
Seeing no difference between reaching people as a musician and as a humanitarian, between being the voice of Wakanda in Marvel’s Black Panther films and advocating urgent and constructive environmental action, his new role will expand on work he has been doing as a Land Ambassador with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification.
Arrows In Action Announce Their Built To Last Headlining Tour Photo
Arrows In Action Announce Their 'Built To Last' Headlining Tour
Featuring special guests, Honey Revenge and Finish Ticket, the tour is set to kick off on July 5th at the Lone Star Room in Dallas, TX. The band will visit multiple cities across North America including stops in Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago, Toronto and New York before wrapping up in Nashville at the Eastside Bowl on August 11th.
Old Dominion To Release New Song I Should Have Married You Photo
Old Dominion To Release New Song 'I Should Have Married You'
Old Dominion has announced that their brand-new song, “I Should Have Married You,” will be out via Columbia Nashville/Sony Music Nashville. The track was written and produced by Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey, Trevor Rosen, Whit Sellers, Geoff Sprung and Brad Tursi alongside award-winning songwriter Shane McAnally.

From This Author - Michael Major


Better Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die) Release Debut SingleBetter Lovers (The Dillinger Escape Plan/Every Time I Die) Release Debut Single
April 17, 2023

Better Lovers, a newly formed band featuring Greg Puciato, Jordan Buckley, Clayton “Goose” Holyoak, Stephen Micciche, and Will Putney, have released their debut single: “30 Under 13” via SharpTone Records. The blistering, four-minute track, and accompanying Eric Richter directed video, serve as the perfect introduction to Better Lovers.
Jason Moran & Christian McBride Proteges Featured in PBS Special This FridayJason Moran & Christian McBride Proteges Featured in PBS Special This Friday
April 17, 2023

Modern jazz luminaries Moran (piano) and McBride (bass) perform music by Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Geri Allen, and Louis Armstrong in the Kennedy Center Terrace Theater. Taking inspiration from America’s diverse artistic landscape, their collaboration is infused with a distinctive soul that illuminates their reverence of the past.
Little Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in MayLittle Hurt Set To Release New Album 'Lovely Hours' in May
April 17, 2023

Little Hurt (the Alt.Pop solo project of Colin Dieden, former lead singer of The Mowglis) has announced his album ’Lovely Hours’ will be released in May. The 10 track album has been 2 years in the making and includes the singles “Buttercup”(Featuring The Ready Set), “Cooler If U Did”, “Get Out Of My Life”, “Pineapple Pizza”  and “See You Again”.
Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'Haru Nemuri & Jaguar Jonze Share 'Angry Angry'
April 17, 2023

HARU NEMURI has teamed up with Taiwanese-Australian multi-disciplinary artist JAGUAR JONZE for a new single - “ANGRY ANGRY” including two new songs “ANGRY ANGRY” and don’t call me queen” out now. The song was performed live for the first time at this year’s SXSW Music Festival at the Dr. Marten’s showcase. 
Freya Beer Returns With AA-Side Single 'Fantasy' // 'GaloreFreya Beer Returns With AA-Side Single 'Fantasy' // 'Galore
April 17, 2023

Infusing rock songs of the distinctly gothic persuasion with painterly lyricism that has drawn on the works of literary trailblazers like Allen Ginsberg and Anna Sewell, or visionary artists such as JW Waterhouse to David Lynch; Freya Beer has earned her glowing comparisons to the likes of Nick Cave, PJ Harvey and Lana Del Rey.
share