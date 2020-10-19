Ed Lover, Doctor Dre and T Money Will Host Yo Just Say VOTE!

The broadcast airs tonight at 7pm!

Producers Michael Alden and Ian Holt have just announced the live stream broadcast of "Yo Just Say VOTE." A public service presentation Monday October 19, 2020 at 7:00pm EDT.

Yo Just Say VOTE! is a live digital stream presenting the who, what, where, when, how and why of voting. Special guests will include game changing sports figures who will talk about their experience voting for the first time and why it is important for everyone to vote. They will share their initial fears and concerns and how they discovered what was fact and what was fiction.

According to the 2019 Stress in America survey by the American Psychological Association taken a year before Americans return to the polls to vote for president, 56% of adults identify the upcoming election as a significant source of stress.

Inspired by a recent Am Joy interview with linebacker Brandon Marshall (text below), after hearing his words, Producer Michael Alden said, "I'm that guy. I'm the guy that goes in with the 'let me register you to vote' and then leaves before answering questions about what comes next.

Alden brought the idea to Holt and together they approached T Money, Doctor Dre and Ed Lover about hosting. The quintet is currently developing a new television magazine show, bringing back the straight talk that made the Yo! MTV Raps trio international superstars in the 1990's.

Holt states, "our goal is to digitally reach out with voices that are admired and trusted to an audience who may be hesitant and/or fearful of voting because of a lack of access and/or information."

In addition to the testimonials, the broadcast will supply non-partisan links and a downloadable guide to all the on line information, no matter what state you're in, to the who, what, where, when, why and how of voting. In doing so, we hope to move toward replacing fear or hesitation with facts and online resources.

Doctor Dre states,"We have always said it like it is, not like how you want to hear it." We're like Bill Maher, but Black." Says Ed Lover while T Money points out, "We no longer have the corporate entanglement that would force us to edit or censor."

The Live Stream Broadcast can be accessed free of charge at the producer's website YoJustSayVote.Com. A recorded version of the broadcast and all the voting resource links will remain available on the site through election day.

