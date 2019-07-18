Ecce Shnak to Release Debut Full-Length Album 'Metamorphejawns'

Seven-piece art rock ensemble Ecce Shnak will release their debut, full-length album Metamorphejawns tomorrow. The experimental LP attempts to struggle with and respond to the madness of the modern age, both in seriousness and in good humor, with Ecce Shnak's wildly idiomatic synthesis of styles, irreverent-but-not-misanthropic lyrics, and party attitude.



Ahead of the album, the band also shares a new video for LP track "Velociraptor Swayze" - watch the video below!



On the new video, the band explains:

Some guy said, "Careful when you fight a monster not to become one yourself," or something along those lines. Like many other things that guy said, this was very wise. It is relevant to so very many different aspects of hoo-mohnn nature. One aspect is our Romantic Fates: such a monstrosity of the spirit often overwhelms the spirits of jilted lovers. Most anyone will play that fool at least once in a life, and the other side, too; they'll be the "monsteree" in that opposite situation. When you have the privilege of playing the latter fool, this is your song to get that pesky other one off your scent. So go on then, sing and dance your ass away, whichever side you're on! Wuddin meant to be! Go and get your broken heart together and find someone else.



Metamorphejawns was recorded and produced by Philadelphia-based engineer Jeff Lucci of Mo Lowda & The Humble in his living room, then mixed by John Agnello (Kurt Vile, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., Andrew W.K.), and mastered by Greg Calbi (Kacey Musgraves, Yo La Tengo, David Byrne, The National). The music is a unique mash-up musical universe, described as Chamber Punk - "one part popular music, another part classical and a third part punk" with songs "about love, death, sex, change, bravery and food."



Ecce Shnak will also host and play Shnakfest at 267 Wyckoff St in Brooklyn, NY on Saturday, July 20 from 5p.m. to 12:30a.m. the next morning. Shnakfest is a pay-what-you-can concert-filled evening for music and justice. The event will feature other fabulous punk, hardcore, and classical performers in the area, including Dad, Ick, Miki Sawada, and Tristan Kasten-Krause and Marilu Donovan. All monies will be donated to Extinction Rebellion and New Sanctuary Coalition.



Pre-save Metamorphejawns here.

Tour Dates:

Jul 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ 267 Wyckoff St (Shnakfest)

Aug 19 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery

Aug 24 - Burlington, VT @ Night Doll Fest

Oct 03 - New York, NY @ Arlene's Grocery





