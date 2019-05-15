Earth Release Guitar Epic THE MANDRAKE'S HYMN

With the release of their ninth album approaching, monolithic minimalists Earth have unveiled yet another piece of the Full Upon Her Burning Lips puzzle. "The Mandrake's Hymn," a dusty, Morricone-tinged five minute epic, is a masterclass in melodic restraint and unassailable skill.

Listen to Earth's "The Mandrake's Hymn" via Guitar Mag today.

Over the course of their thirty trips around the sun, Earth have remained steadfast in their commitment to minimalism. While their sonic vocabulary has morphed over the years, their loyalty to stylistic substance has remained incontestable. With Full Upon Her Burning Lips, the duo is at its most inquisitive, resulting in more terse musical vignettes unbound by context. Coming together in bits and pieces, the album's ten tracks freely roam beyond time, space and narrative.

Engineered, mixed, and mastered at Studio Soli, longtime associate Mell Dettmer helped harness, shape, and document the songs in a manner that highlights the depth of Earth's sparse components, capturing hidden dimensions much like the veiled images residing in the Magic Eye prints from the '90s. The LP is the purest distillation of Earth yet, and indeed, anyone that's followed the duo on their journey will bask in the unadulterated hums, throbs, and reverberations conjured by Carlson and Davies.

Full Upon Her Burning Lips will be released on May 24th via Sargent House. Preorders are available here.

See Earth on tour across the U.S. with label mates Helms Alee this May and June.

Full Upon Her Burning Lips - Track Listing:

1. Datura's Crimson Veils

2. Exaltation of Larks

3. Cats on the Briar

4. The Colour of Poison

5. Descending Belladonna

6. She Rides an Air of Malevolence

7. Maiden's Catafalque

8. An Unnatural Carouse

9. The Mandrake's Hymn

10. A Wretched Country of Dusk

Earth - On Tour w/ Helms Alee:

May 24 Seattle, WA @ Neumos

May 25 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge SOLD OUT

May 26 Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge

May 28 San Francisco, CA @ Great American

May 29 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

May 31 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

June 1 Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge

June 2 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

June 4 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

June 5 Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

June 7 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group

June 8 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

June 10 Orlando, FL @ Wills Pub

June 11 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

June 12 Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

June 14 Richmond, VA @ Gallery 5

June 15 Baltimore, MD @ Otto-bar

June 16 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

June 18 Somerville, MA @ ONCE Ballroom

June 19 New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

June 21 Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

June 22 Detroit, MI @ El Club

June 23 Chicago, IL @ The Empty Bottle

June 24 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St. Entry

June 27 Denver, CO @ Marquis Theatre

June 28 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

June 29 Boise, ID @ Neurolux





