Earshot Releases Two New Singles 'YOU + I' & 'Tongue Tied (Unplugged)'

Earshot released two new singles "You + I" and "Tongue Tied (Unplugged)" to all major platforms today!

"You + I" was written by Wil Martin, Andy Stafford, Aaron Fink, John Novak and Michael Sylvia. The song was produced by Wil Martin & Aaron Fink, mixed and mastered by Allen Terry.

"Tongue Tied (Unplugged)" was written, produced and mixed by Wil Martin and mastered by Rob Brill. The song was previously released on their second album TWO.

"When I first heard the guitars in the verse for 'You + I', it instantly conjured up thoughts and feelings that reminded me of the emotional rush and mental obsession that typically happens between 2 people in the beginning of a new relationship, and I just went with it. It all came together very fast and organically," says Wil Martin.

He continues, "'Tongue Tied' has ALWAYS been a personal favorite of mine and for this release, I just felt like it was a fitting duality. Not only do I think that we pulled it off beautifully, but it doesn't come across to me as a sad 'woe is me' song. Instead, I feel like it comes across as more matter of fact and emotionally resolved."

Aaron Fink adds, "'You + I' was the first song we all started working on when I first joined the band and I knew right away we were on to something very special with this one. I heard the verse guitar parts in my head instantly and the bridge parts too. There was no hesitation, it just all came together really quickly and effortlessly. The song was recorded during Covid so we unfortunately tracked it remotely, however, it FEELS really good when I hear the final mix and it all gels. That's a testament to our potential and to what may come. Everybody in the band played their ass off on 'You & I'. Everyone shines and I love Wil's lyrics for the song. Really well thought out and emotional."

In regards to "Tongue Tied", Fink says "Our acoustic version of 'Tongue Tied' turned out beautifully I think, a really interesting spin on an old song from the catalog. Andy and I played some nice juxtaposing rhythm parts that make for a nice blend when heard together. Wil had a great idea to not sing the last chorus at all and have some kind of lead on the guitar, really take it somewhere else. Love that arrangement and the lift that it creates."

In a sea of melodic clones struggling to break through the surface, Earshot has always had the innate ability to transcend the rigid barrier of genre-defining music with a singular sound that can only be described as their own.

Their signature, driving, hard rock beats coupled with hook-laden harmonies are matched only by their unbridled creativity and willingness to experiment with musical textures and themes - elements that had captivated fans' attention in the band's early days and continue to do so now 20 years later.

Formed in 1999 - the genesis of lead vocalists, Wil Martin, with then members (Bassist) Guy Couturier, (Drummer) Dieter Hartman and (Guitarist) Scott Kohler- the Los Angeles-based band quickly shot to success after signing with Warner Bros. Records in 2002. They released their debut album LETTING GO (produced by David Kahne and mixed by Andy Wallace).

Upon its release, the band quickly found themselves on the road touring constantly with such notable rock acts such as Kid Rock, Staind, Shinedown, Hooabstank and Stone Temple Pilots to support the record.

This national exposure, combined with an aggressive radio campaign, pushed their debut single "Get Away" to #4 on the U.S. Active Rock Radio Charts where it stayed in the Top 100 for over 64 weeks. At the same time, Earshot's hit song "Headstrong" was featured on The Queen of The Damned soundtrack alongside other artists such as Disturbed, Deftones and Marilyn Manson, further cementing their place among rock's elite.

However, it wasn't until the band's sophomore album TWO (produced by Johnny K. and mixed by Rich Costey), released by Warner Bros. Records in 2004, that they would hit mainstream success with their single "Wait." It not only reached #9 on U.S. Active Rock Radio but was also featured on the Madden NFL 2005 and MX vs. ATV Unleashed video game soundtracks.

After the success of their first two albums, Earshot found themselves at a crossroads with Warner Bros. Records and eventually parted ways in 2005. This led to a brief break for the band before inking a deal with Indegoot/Fontana/Universal Recordings in 2007 to release their 3rd album THE SILVER LINING (produced by Brian Garcia and Wil Martin; mixed by Mike Watts) yielding their fifth-charting radio single "MisSunderstood."

With three chart-topping albums under their belts and a rigorous seven years of touring and recording, Earshot took a hiatus after the release of THE SILVER LINING. Yet after a nearly decade-long break they emerged producing their long-awaited fourth studio recording AFTERMATH (produced by Wil Martin and mixed by Sam Hughes), a five-song EP featuring an intimate, re-recorded acoustic performance of "Fall Apart," previously released on the band's second and most beloved album TWO, as well as the release of the album's first single "Now That It's Over."

Through the epic highs and lows of the music industry as well as life in general, Earshot once again reactivated in 2019 with four new members: Aaron Fink, the former lead guitarist for Platinum-selling Breaking Benjamin, bassist John Novak from the alternative rock band Down To Six, drummer Mike Sylvia and guitarist Andy Stafford.

Regardless of the trends, trials and tribulations, Earshot has always remained true to themselves and continue to produce music that their fans can relate to on a deeper level, beginning with their remake of Alanis Morrisette's "Uninvited" and their first single of 2021, "Been A Long Time" which was the #2 MOST ADDED on the Billboard (BDS) Mainstream Rock Indicator chart, reaching the Top 20 Billboard Mainstream and Active Rock Charts.