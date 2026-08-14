EXILE to Release BLOOD RED MOON, Third Single From LOOK OUT HEART

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EXILE has released BLOOD RED MOON, the third single from the band's upcoming album LOOK OUT HEART. Written by Sonny LeMaire, Liz Hengber, and Tommy Lee James, the song tells a story of infidelity, jealousy, and revenge set in motion by a secret encounter in a small town. The track is available now on streaming platforms in collaboration with StarVista Music.

American country-rock legends and Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductees Exile have announced the release of 'Blood Red Moon,' the third single from their upcoming album, LOOK OUT HEART. Dark and cinematic, the song tells a gripping story of infidelity, jealousy, and consequences, unfolding beneath the ominous glow of a blood-red moon. A secret encounter in a cheap motel sets off a chain of events where betrayal can't stay hidden, especially in a small town where word travels fast. Through vivid imagery of fire, fallen angels, sweet perfume, and a kiss that becomes a 'smoking gun,' the story takes a dangerous turn as passion gives way to jealousy and revenge, and someone is left to pay the price.

'Blood Red Moon' unites three of Nashville's accomplished hitmakers: Kentucky Music Hall of Fame inductee Sonny LeMaire, acclaimed songwriter and multiple BMI Award recipient Liz Hengber, and Grammy-nominated, multiple ASCAP Award-winning songwriter Tommy Lee James. Collectively, the trio brings decades of chart-topping success and a remarkable songwriting pedigree to the song's dark, cinematic tale of passion, betrayal, and consequences.

'Blood red moon is the story of love, betrayal, and revenge! Quite unusual for an Exile song, but we hope everyone enjoys listening to it as much as we enjoyed writing it,' Exile shared.

Exile continues to captivate audiences worldwide with a career marked by chart-topping hits and unforgettable performances featuring their stellar musicianship and signature soulful harmonies.

Produced by JP Pennington and Sonny LeMaire, the track was recorded at two iconic studios: Tower Station Studio in Lexington, Kentucky, where Jeff Myers engineered the initial sessions, and The DAWg Houze in Gallatin, Tennessee, with Tony Cottrill behind the board for additional recording. The song was expertly mixed by Paul Scholten at County Q in Nashville, Tennessee, and mastered by Mike Purcell at the same facility, ensuring a polished, radio-ready sound that shines with Exile's trademark energy and musicianship.

About Exile

Formed in 1963 in Richmond, Kentucky, Exile rose from playing local clubs to topping both the pop and country charts, with 18 hits collectively, including 11 No. 1s during their 60-year-long career. Their iconic smash hit, 'Kiss You All Over,' spent four weeks at the top of Billboard's pop chart in 1978. In the early 1980s, Exile started to focus on country music. During their run on the country charts, Exile had ten No. 1 singles, including 'Woke Up In Love' and 'Give Me One More Chance.' The hit song 'Kiss You All Over' was used in the 1996 Adam Sandler movie Happy Gilmore and the 2006 film Employee of the Month, among others. They have written hit songs for other major label artists, including Alabama, Diamond Rio, and Restless Heart. The five original Exile members reformed in 2008 and continue to tour today. Current band members include J.P. Pennington, Les Taylor, Sonny LeMaire, Marlon Hargis, and Steve Goetzman. In 2023, Exile celebrated its 60th anniversary as a band and the 45th anniversary of the hit song 'Kiss You All Over.' They continue to tour, promoting their most recent album, A Million Miles Later, released in August 2023, and the recent album release, Exile Hits Anniversary Edition.

Tour Dates

08-15-26 - Pensacola Bay Center - Pensacola, FL

08-16-26 - Tucks Bar - Minor Hill, TN

08-21-26 - Iowa State Fair - Des Moines, IA

08-23-26 - Amsoil Arena - Duluth, MN w/ Alabama

09-06-26 - Historic Shuler Theatre - Raton, NM

09-11-26 - Jackson Live & Event Center - Seymour, IN

09-12-26 - McLeansboro Fall Festival - McLeansboro, IL

09-17-26 - Black Gold Festival - Hazard, KY

09-18-26 - The Vine at Chenault Vineyards - Richmond, KY

09-26-26 - Covered Bridge Days Festival - Elizabethton, TN

10-03-26 - Harris Park - Dunlap, TN

10-09-26 - Georgia Mountain Fair (Anderson Music Hall) - Hiawassee, GA

02-28-27 - Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts Concert Hall - Conway, AR

03-13-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-14-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-15-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-16-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-17-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-18-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-19-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

03-20-27 - '70s Rock and Romance Cruise 2027 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL

The recording features original EXILE members Sonny LeMaire on bass guitar and harmony vocals, JP Pennington on electric guitars, percussion, lead vocals, and acoustic guitar, Marlon Hargis on keyboards and vocals, Steve Goetzman on drums, and Les Taylor on acoustic guitars and harmony vocals. The band has tour dates scheduled at venues including the Pensacola Bay Center, Iowa State Fair, and Amsoil Arena, where it is set to perform alongside Alabama.

Photo Credit: Curtis Graham at Grey House Films



Photo Credit: Curtis Graham at Grey House Films

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