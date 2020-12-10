EVVAN Releases New Single & Announces Debut EP

EVVAN, the alternative-folk singer-songwriter formerly known as Evan Petruzzi, has released the new single, "Hurricane," the first from her debut EP, Home, which will be released next year. The Long Island, NY, native is known for her distinctive voice and singular sound, replete with textured melodies and layered harmonies inspired by a mix of Fleetwood Mac, Foy Vance, and Brandi Carlile. Listen to "Hurricane" HERE.

After performing under her given name for several years, EVVAN found herself at a personal and creative crossroad. "I was at a point in my life where I stopped and thought to myself, 'What am I doing? Where am I going? I want to change things up.'" She found herself delving deeper into herself, pouring her heart and soul into her music like never before, resulting in a collection of songs about self-discovery and acceptance. "I wanted to be open and honest; I wanted to share the deepest parts of myself and truly overcome the hindrances I've had my whole life," explains EVVAN. "Sometimes you have to be the lone wolf, sometimes you have to fight for yourself, sometimes you have to weather hurricanes and many falls before you finally find that safety net and make your way home."

The first single from Home, "Hurricane" offers a metaphor for tumultuous relationships, which have a way of mimicking chaotic storms. "There's a beauty in the sky opening up and feeling the rain pouring down. It can be cathartic, signaling a fresh start. But sometimes you get caught in the craziness of it all when a volatile relationship heads into a downward spiral. This song was a direct result of the ending of a relationship, mirrored in the turbulence of a hurricane." Fleetwood Mac has always been a band EVVAN turns to for escape, and during the recording of "Hurricane," she decided to throw in hints of their style as a homage to them getting her through her own personal hurricanes.

Co-produced by EVVAN and the band Milo Greene, who also appear on the record, Home was engineered and mixed by GRAMMY-award winner Sean O'Brien, recorded over two weeks in Los Angeles, CA, and will be released in 2021.

Listen to 'Hurricane' here:

Photo Credit: Richard Gaston-Pierre