EST Gee Releases New Single SOMETIMES via CMG/Interscope

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EST Gee has released a new single titled SOMETIMES, arriving with an accompanying music video via CMG and Interscope Records. The track finds the Louisville-bred rapper addressing themes of choice, money, status, and street life across a production built on metallic keys, tolling bells, rumbling bass, and horns.

Across the track, the Louisville-bred rapper moves between women, money, status, and street life, embracing the options that come with being able to move however he wants. 'Sometimes' layers metallic keys, tolling bells, rumbling bass, and blaring horns to create a massive track. Gee slows his flow to settle into the pocket, anchoring the record with a provocative, instantly quotable 'Sometimes…' refrain.

The accompanying video brings Gee's lifestyle to life, following him as he moves between high-end shops, clubs packed with people, and a comfortable suite. In every situation, he's at the center of the action, enjoying the fruits of his labor.

The new music arrives shortly after Gee announced his upcoming fall EU/UK Bigger Than The Devil Tour. The overseas run picks up in Amsterdam, on October 14, and wraps in Manchester, England, on October 30.

Gee began teasing a new project ahead of last month's buzzing single 'Call Spitta,' a razor-sharp statement of dominance that delivers an icy, matter-of-fact hook: 'Y'all did it flawed when it was y'all's — now it's our turn.' Production on that one also came from John Gotitt, plus Payday and Yung Dza.

All of this builds on a massive 2025 for Gee, who closed out the year with a pair of powerful singles including the speaker-busting 'Supreme Sanders.' Before that, Gee dropped his surprise summer project My World, stirring up love from press including XXL, NPR, okayplayer., VIBE, and HNHH. The 14-song set finds strength in rawness, with just one guest (CMG boss Yo Gotti) joining Gee at his most primal, leaning into a head-down, workmanlike flow that packs vivid storytelling and wry wisdom into subtly masterful rhyme schemes.

Now, after recent high-profile team-ups with CMG affiliates 42 Dugg ('No Fakin') and Mozzy (NOT A CHANCE IN HELL), EST Gee is bringing fans into his next powerful era.

EST Gee Live Dates

Oct 14 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Paradiso

Oct 15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ ZOOM Kantine

Oct 16 – Berlin, Germany @ Säälchen

Oct 18 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Rock Café

Oct 21 – Vienna, Austria @ Grelle Forelle

Oct 23 – Paris, France @ La Place

Oct 24 – Cologne, Germany @ CBE

Oct 26 – Copenhagen, Denmark @ VEGA

Oct 28 – London, UK @ The Steel Yard

Oct 29 – Southampton, UK @ The Brooke

Oct 30 – Manchester, UK @ Soupkitchen

About EST Gee

A force to be reckoned with, EST Gee continues to win listeners by authentically, unflinchingly documenting day-to-day life in his hometown with a rumbling deadpan that pairs perfectly with trap-infused Southern rap. His current era continues a busy 2025 kicked off by I Ain't Feeling You, including standouts 'Houstonatlantaville' featuring Lil Baby and Travis Scott and 'My Love' featuring Veeze and Rylo Rodriguez. Before that, in 2023, he not only released two charting mixtapes — the gritty, pain-powered MAD and his stylistically diverse victory lap EL TORO 2 — but also featured heavily on CMG's door-kicking Gangsta Art 2 compilation alongside labelmates/collaborators like Moneybagg Yo, 42 Dugg, GloRilla, and Mozzy, plus legendary CMG boss Yo Gotti.

Initially developing his unique vision across several self-released mixtapes, EST Gee broke out with 2021's Bigger Than Life or Death tape, which hit No. 7 on the Billboard 200, grabbed No. 1 on Apple Music's All-Genre chart, and lifted his career to the next level. That year, he also: collaborated with Lil Baby, Young Thug, Lil Durk, and many others; received cosigns from the likes of Jay-Z and Drake; played Jimmy Kimmel Live! with Louisville's own Jack Harlow; and garnered praise from Complex (20 Best Rappers in Their 20s), The New York Times, who put Bigger on their year-end best albums list, and Rolling Stone, where EST Gee topped the Breakthrough 25 chart.

In 2022, EST Gee joined CMG and released his debut studio album, I Never Felt Nun, a collection of tense street raps with dips into melody provided by superstar guests including Future and Harlow. The set hit No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and was his third to reach the Top 10 — including his and 42 Dugg's 2022 joint mixtape, Last Ones Left. He also made his national TV debut performing at the BET Hip-Hop Awards with Jeezy, plus returned to Billboard's Hot 100 via Future's 'CHICKENS' and Lil Baby's 'Back and Forth.'

SOMETIMES was produced by John Gotitt, a frequent collaborator of Gee's who also worked on the recent single Call Spitta. The release follows a 2025 that included the single Supreme Sanders and precedes Gee's upcoming Bigger Than The Devil Tour across the UK and Europe.

Photo Credit: Cassidyboi



Photo Credit: Cassidyboi

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