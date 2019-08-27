ESS SEE Releases Debut Album WAITING FOR THE SKY TO FALL

Brooklyn-based antipop singer/songwriter ESS SEE makes her first full-length debut with excitingly earnest and artful pop in Waiting For The Sky To Fall, out today on all platforms. Written during times of transformation and restlessness for ESS SEE (aka Sarah Cobb), the album is a study on the universally-recognized struggle to find one's place in the world and the longing and excitement that comes along with it. As Cobb states, "I've never been a particularly patient person, and the majority of these songs came about in intense seasons of restlessness, frustration, and anticipation... The anxiety of the unknown. How to find my place in the world as a woman." Catch ESS SEE at her album release show on August 27th at Bowery Electric.

Written almost entirely in her Brooklyn apartment, the album sees Cobb facing vulnerability and honesty across a wide variety of conflicts and situations-from the tension, compulsion, and lust on "Show Me Out Loud;" to the frustration, desire, and longing of love on "No. 1;" and finally the grace, acceptance, triumph, and hope of "embracing your humanity, all the failures and shortcomings" on "Slip Slide." Overall, the album reveals ESS SEE's progress of "waiting and wanting for change, longing for progress in life, love, and society."

Self-acceptance is a wide-reaching theme on the album, especially in her exploration of woman as an ever-shifting identity. "Power of a Woman," the last single released ahead of the album, evaluates the give-and-take of using femininity and physical beauty as a source of power, and acknowledges that there is power in how a woman carries herself, both physically and emotionally. "Different Breed" details the spoken and unspoken expectations and pressures of living a certain life of marriage and children as a woman from the south, and living outside of that mold. "I wrote this intimate love letter to myself and my partner, celebrating who we were, and our freedom from convention." Waiting For The Sky To Fall showcases ESS SEE's prowess in captivating songwriting and production, and in heart-wrenching candor.

Cobb began producing her electro-pop demos in 2009 alone in her bedroom at night-honing in on uniquely addictive and seductive melodies often featuring themes dealing with identity, intimacy, and femininity. Embracing lyrical influences St. Vincent, Emily Haines, Carole King, and Garbage, ESS SEE delivers a heightened sense of vulnerability and intimacy in her songwriting. Her rich, often theatrical, live performances engage audiences with eye-popping costumes, humor, and an electric presence. Waiting For The Sky To Fall is the follow up to ESS SEE's debut EP, Ordinary Woman which was released in 2017.





