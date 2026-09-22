E.R. Fightmaster Joins SCRATCHING POST as Executive Producer

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Cut + Roll Films and Thimble Films have announced SCRATCHING POST, a new short film exploring identity, power, intimacy and belonging, executive produced by E.R. Fightmaster (Grey's Anatomy, Sorry, Baby).

Written by and starring BIFA-winning actor and writer Abigail Hardingham (Nina Forever, Netflix's You, BBC's The Missing), and directed by filmmaking duo The Blaine Brothers (BBC Two's Out of Her Mind, Nina Forever), SCRATCHING POST follows Finn, a non-binary submissive whose carefully negotiated world of consensual power exchange collides with the messy realities of family life during an uncomfortable birthday dinner for their estranged father.

Using the framework of BDSM to explore broader questions of consent and self-definition, the film examines the power dynamics that shape all relationships, from romantic partnerships to family bonds.

The film currently stars Bronagh Waugh, Calvin Demba, Scroobius Pip, Michele Moran, and Dominatrix Jane Grey, with additional casting to be announced ahead of production. Shooting is scheduled to begin in late July.

At a time when conversations around sex, gender and identity are often shaped by censorship, polarisation or misinformation, SCRATCHING POST takes a deliberately humanising approach. Rather than sensationalising alternative relationships, the film focuses on tenderness, care and emotional complexity, offering a grounded portrait of people often reduced to stereotypes. In an increasingly digital and synthetic media landscape, the project is rooted in a commitment to authenticity, intimacy and emotional truth on screen.

Fightmaster joins the project following a career defined by bold, emotionally resonant storytelling. Best known for their breakout role as Dr. Kai Bartley on Grey's Anatomy, they have become one of the most recognisable non-binary performers working in television today. Their recent work includes Eva Victor's critically acclaimed feature Sorry, Baby, alongside a wider body of work across acting, writing and music that consistently explores identity, intimacy and power with humour and emotional depth.

E.R. Fightmaster: In an era of red-pilled extremism masquerading as political conservatism, this film and the crew making it feel like a sex-positive breath of fresh air.

The project marks the latest work from Abigail Hardingham, whose career as an actor and writer has consistently explored themes of eroticism, identity, and the pursuit of authenticity. After winning Most Promising Newcomer at the British Independent Film Awards for her performance in Nina Forever, Hardingham has gone on to appear in projects including You, The Missing, The Innocents and 12 Monkeys. SCRATCHING POST continues her ongoing interest in portraying intimacy and selfhood with honesty and nuance on screen.

Abigail Hardingham: 'Scratching Post' finally happening is a huge milestone for me personally and professionally. Writing something this exposing has meant stepping into unfamiliar territory, sometimes uncomfortably so, and has allowed me to explore questions about selfhood, control, and the roles we step into. Getting anything made demands trust and collaboration and I'm so proud to work alongside my team of miracle workers.'

Hardingham reunites with filmmaking duo Chris and Ben Blaine, whose debut feature Nina Forever premiered at SXSW before winning a BIFA and securing international distribution through StudioCanal. Their recent work includes Sara Pascoe's Out of Her Mind for BBC Two and BFI Flare-selected short Wolf.

The film is produced by Alice Duke and Rebecca Baker of Cut + Roll Films alongside filmmaker Louisa Connolly-Burnham through Thimble Films, bringing together three production voices known for distinctive, character-led storytelling and a shared focus on bold, contemporary independent cinema.

Producer Alice Duke said: 'Abi's script won me over from my first read through. It's very original - sharp, funny and full of heart, with a brilliantly cheeky edge. You're laughing one moment and your hearts breaking the next. But it does so with so much empathy and humanity that it's incredibly accessible'.

Producer Rebecca Baker said: 'What stayed with me after reading Abi's script was just how human it felt. Beneath its exploration of identity and intimacy, it's really a story about wanting to be accepted and what can happen when you feel disconnected from the people you're closest to. It never judges its characters or tells the audience what to think, and that's what made me want to help bring it to the screen.'

Producer Louisa Connolly-Burnham said: 'What drew me to Scratching Post immediately was its honesty. It explores power, intimacy and identity through a lens we rarely see portrayed with this much empathy, humour and emotional intelligence. At its heart, it's about communication, family, belonging, and the universal desire to be seen for who we really are. I'm incredibly proud to be producing a film that challenges assumptions while remaining deeply human, and thrilled to be collaborating with such an extraordinary team to bring Abi's distinctive voice to the screen.'

SCRATCHING POST ultimately centres on communication, trust and self-ownership. Set between the ritualised power play in BDSM and the unspoken often unclear hierarchies within families, the film explores how identity is negotiated in private and public spaces and what it means to be truly seen by the people closest to you.

Targeting audiences drawn to queer storytelling, psychological drama, dark comedy and contemporary independent cinema, the film offers a nuanced portrayal of alternative relationship dynamics while engaging with wider conversations around agency, identity and belonging.

Additional casting and production details will be announced in due course.

About Cut + Roll Films

Cut + Roll Films is a London-based independent production company founded by Alice Duke and Rebecca Baker. The company develops bold, character-driven stories tackling underrepresented and misunderstood issues through psychologically rich storytelling across film and television.

About Thimble Films

Thimble Films is an award-winning independent production company creating bold, emotionally resonant stories that explore desire, identity, intimacy, power, and human connection. Its work has screened at Oscar, BAFTA, BIFA, and IFTA-qualifying festivals worldwide. Alongside its acclaimed short films, Thimble Films is developing a slate of feature films and television projects with a distinctive female-led perspective.

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