ENSEMBLE132 Releases MASQUES AND MARIONETTES Steinway Debut

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Chamber music collective ensemble132 released its new album and Steinway & Sons recording debut, Masques and Marionettes, on October 2, 2026. The ensemble comprises Sahun Sam Hong (Co-Artistic Director, arranger, piano), Zachary Mowitz (Co-Artistic Director, cello), Abi Fayette (violin), Maria Ioudenitch (violin), and Luther Warren (viola).

A convergence of world-class artists from around the globe, ensemble132 unites with a shared mission to reimagine the chamber music landscape. The only group of its kind to continually create and premiere new standards in the chamber music repertoire with its artist-crafted arrangements, ensemble132 excites the imagination of audiences with its uniquely genre-defying programs and programming.

This artistic vision is on full display with Masques and Marionettes, as Sahun Sam Hong, Co-Artistic Director of ensemble132, pianist, and arranger for the album, embraces intricate and adventurous energy in new imaginings of Igor Stravinsky's Petrushka for piano quintet, Robert Schumann's Carnaval, Op. 9 for piano quartet; as well as Stravinsky's Two Poems of Konstantin Balmont and Clara Schumann's Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22, each performed by different ensemble members.

'The music featured on Masques and Marionettes is a truly collaborative creation through and through,' writes Hong in the album's liner notes. 'By design, ensemble132 is a fluid collective; every rehearsal and performance is a fresh inquiry into a composer's intent, our own evolving sonic landscape, and the nature of musical inevitability.'

In the time leading up to the creation of this album, Hong writes that a single principle steered and shaped how he approached his work writing arrangements for the ensemble: 'Great music transcends the confines of instrumentation.' He and the rest of ensemble132 would come to know the depth of what 'confines' could mean during the early days of the pandemic in spring 2020, which descended not long after ensemble132's founding in fall 2019. However, the disruption and instability brought on by the pandemic itself ended up providing a sense of clarity for the ensemble and a sense of purpose to fuel their musical collaboration, strengthening their bond as an evolving group.

'During those unpredictable early days of the pandemic,' Hong says, 'our close-knit musical family, then based in Boston, used our music-making as a means of connecting with one another, channeling our collective emotions and anxieties of a world in flux.'

Much the way the world turned to creativity and imagination to find reprieve from the fixed realities of social separation, on Masques and Marionettes, ensemble132 dives into the fantastical, the visionary, the intangible, and the boundless, through the poetry of Balmont, and the music of Robert Schumann, Clara Schumann, and Igor Stravinsky.

'Konstantin Balmont's poetry is steeped in the sensory, the fleeting, and the ethereal,' writes Hong, who explains that Balmont's poems were included as part of the album 'for their distinctive storytelling qualities, reflecting Stravinsky's vision of storytelling.'

Stravinsky's Petrushka meanwhile, explores the vast plains of imagination through the story of a puppet empowered by magic and sorcery. Mirroring the iconic harmonic clash of the 'Petrushka chord,' the music is filled with wonderful contrasts – its complex rhythms, beautifully simple folk tunes, enchanting textures, jarring distortions make the piece uniquely evocative.

Robert Schumann chose to explore creative possibilities while looking inward. He juxtaposed his musical ideas with figures of his real life relationships with his closest friends and colleagues. Schumann then concludes his Carnaval with another fanciful scenario, driven by an imaginary music society called des Davidsbündler (the League of David), who triumph over the Philistines – a symbol for the music critics of Schumann's time. Clara Schumann's Romances take a much more intensely introspective dive into the open and abstract nature of human emotions, brought forth through the unique lens of each pair of ensemble132 artists.

Throughout each of these works, ensemble132 comes together to find new ways to embody the characters, places, feelings, motives, and stories reflected in the music – a goal with the potential to ever evolve, alongside the group's own dynamics and shifting perspectives with the passage of time. 'My hope,' writes Hong, 'is that these virtuosic arrangements not only expand the chamber repertoire but push both the players and the listener to rethink the relationship between the artist and their instrument.'

Ensemble132's debut album fits seamlessly with its mission. Chamber ballets, transcriptions of symphonies and jazz standards, and orchestrations of solo works comprise just a few of ensemble132's programming highlights. Each member of ensemble132's dynamic roster brings their unique blend of uncompromising individuality and collaborative spirit to traditional masterworks as well as unearthed gems. The artists of ensemble132 have collaborated closely at music festivals such as Marlboro, Ravinia, Music@Menlo, Verbier, and Taos, and appear regularly with ensembles such as the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center, Catalyst Quartet, Borromeo Quartet, Los Angeles Philharmonic, and Orpheus Chamber Orchestra. They are prizewinners at major competitions such as the Paganini, Joseph Joachim, Tibor Varga, Sibelius, Primrose, Beethoven Vienna, Vendome Prize, and American Pianists Awards. In 2025, ensemble132 became a Steinway Ensemble and was awarded an Artistic Projects Award from Chamber Music America.

Album Details

ensemble132

Masques and Marionnettes

Release Date: October 2, 2026 | Steinway & Sons

Tracklist

Igor Stravinsky: Two Poems of Konstantin Balmont (arr. Sahun Hong)

Forget-me-nots (Nyezabudochka-tsvyetochek) [1:27]

The Dove (Golub) [2:01]

Igor Stravinsky: Petrushka for piano quintet (arr. Sahun Hong)

Petrushka, Scene I: The Shrovetide Fair [5:20]

Petrushka, Scene I (The Magic Trick) [2:05]

Petrushka, Scene I (Russian Dance) [2:49]

Petrushka, Scene II: Petrushka's Room [4:21]

Petrushka, Scene III: The Moor's Room [2:44]

Petrushka, Scene III (Dance of the Ballerina) [0:45]

Petrushka, Scene III (Waltz) [3:02]

Petrushka, Scene IV: The Fair Towards Evening [1:12]

Petrushka, Scene IV (Wet-Nurses' Dance) [2:24]

Petrushka, Scene IV (Peasant with Bear) [1:42]

Petrushka, Scene IV (Gypsies) [0:55]

Petrushka, Scene IV (Dance of the Coachmen) [2:08]

Petrushka, Scene IV (Masqueraders) [2:04]

Clara Schumann: Three Romances for Violin and Piano, Op. 22

Andante molto [3:08]

Allegretto [3:10]

Leidenschaftlich schnell [3:55]

Robert Schumann: Carnaval, Op. 9 for piano quartet (arr. Sahun Hong)

Préambule [2:16]

Pierrot [1:54]

Arlequin [1:05]

Valse noble [2:09]

Eusebius [1:59]

Florestan [1:02]

Coquette [1:53]

Réplique [0:50]

Sphinxes [0:39]

Papillons [0:46]

A.S.C.H. - S.C.H.A. (Lettres dansantes) [0:51]

Chiarina [1:27]

Chopin [1:05]

Estrella [0:34]

Reconnaissance [1:43]

Pantalon et Colombine [0:58]

Valse allemande [0:56]

Paganini – Tempo I ma più vivo [1:23]

Aveu [1:16]

Promenade [2:19]

Pause [0:18]

Marche des Davidsbündler contre les Philistins [3:47]

Total Time: 1:16:46

Credits

Sahun Sam Hong, Co-Artistic Director, arranger, piano

Zachary Mowitz, Co-Artistic Director, cello

Abi Fayette, violin

Maria Ioudenitch, violin

Luther Warren, viola

Executive Producers: Eric Feidner, Jon Feidner, Vivian Chiu

Producer: Jesse Lewis

Recording Engineer: Christopher Moretti

Mixing: Christopher Moretti

Mastering: Jesse Lewis

Piano Technician: Paul Rattigan

Art Direction: Jackie Fugere

Cover Design: Timea Kolozsvary

Booklet Design, Cover to Cover Design, Anilda Carrasquillo

Project Coordinator: Renée Oakford

Recorded August 14-17, 2025 at Futura Productions, Roslindale, Massachusetts

ensemble132 is a recipient of a 2025 grant from Chamber Music America's Artistic Projects program, funded through the generosity of The Howard Gilman Foundation, for the recording.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 29 Days 13 Hrs 00 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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