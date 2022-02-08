ENCANTO Soundtrack Remains at #1 on Billboard Charts for Fourth Consecutive Week

The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from the Academy Award®-nominated Walt Disney Animation Studios film, featuring eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony® and Grammy®-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda ("Hamilton," "Moana") with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco maintains the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 chart for the fourth non-consecutive week.

The set earned 113,000 equivalent album units (down 2%) in its tenth week on the chart for the week ending Feb. 3, 2022. The album also maintains the top position on Billboard's Soundtrack and Independent Album charts for the fourth consecutive week.

On Billboard's Hot 100 chart, "We Don't Talk About Bruno" maintains the No. 1 spot for the second consecutive week and "Surface Pressure" moved from No. 9 to No. 8. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is the first song from a Disney animated film to top the Hot 100 for multiple weeks.

All eight songs from the Encanto soundtrack are on the Hot 100, a record for a film soundtrack: No. 1, "We Don't Talk About Bruno," No. 8, "Surface Pressure," No. 20, "The Family Madrigal," No. 31, "What Else Can I Do?," No. 38, "Dos Oruguitas," No. 50, "Waiting On a Miracle," and No. 74, "All of You," and No. 100, "Colombia, Mi Encanto" (debut).

The Encanto soundtrack and song "We Don't Talk About Bruno" have topped the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for two consecutive weeks. The last soundtrack and song to achieve multiple weeks at No. 1 was in 2003 with "8 Mile" and Eminem's "Lose Yourself."

Lin-Manuel Miranda becomes the first songwriter from a film soundtrack with simultaneous

No. 1 songs on the Hot 100 with "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and the Oscar-nominated "Dos Oruguitas" on the Latin Streaming Songs chart.

The music of Encanto has over 2B streams.

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" is No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and holds its No. 1 spot on Billboard's Top Song Consumption, Top Audio Streams and Top Video Streams charts. The song also holds the #1 Top Song and #1 Top Music Video positions at YouTube. The video has over 279M combined views to date.

"Dos Oruguitas" is No. 1 on Billboard's Latin Streaming Songs for the fourth consecutive week and No. 1 Billboard's Latin Digital Song Sales charts for the second consecutive week. The track is No. 2 on Billboard's Hot Latin Song chart. The combined videos have over 50M views.

"Surface Pressure" has over 186M combined video views, is No. 8 on Billboard's Hot 100, No. 2 on Billboard's Top Song Consumption and No. 9 on the Billboard Global 200 chart.

Encanto Soundtrack is #1 on Spotify's Weekly Top Albums US chart, #1 on Amazon Albums Chart, #1 on Apple Music's Album Chart and #1 on iTunes Albums Chart.

In the UK, the soundtrack has been #1 on the UK Official Compilation and UK Official Soundtrack Charts for five consecutive weeks. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is #1 on the UK Singles Chart for the third consecutive week.

In Canada, the soundtrack is No. 1 on Billboard's Canadian Albums chart for the third consecutive week and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" is No. 1 on Billboard's Canadian Top 200 Song Consumption chart for the second consecutive week.

At TikTok, sounds from the album have over 14B views, with over 5M creations (life to date).

Disney's "Encanto" is now streaming on Disney+ and in theaters and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD February 8. The Encanto vinyl album can be pre-ordered here.