ELSINORE to Receive Gotham Legacy Tribute in Honor of Ian Charleson

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The Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that Focus Features' ELSINORE will receive the Gotham Legacy Tribute in Honor of Ian Charleson at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony, taking place on Monday, November 30, 2026 at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The tribute will recognize the film, led by star Andrew Scott, screenwriter Stephen Beresford, and director Simon Stone, for bringing the legacy of Charleson, the celebrated actor and advocate, to new audiences.

'In his final months, Ian Charleson affirmed his talent, his determination, and what it means to be an actor,' said Jeffrey Sharp, Executive Director of The Gotham Film & Media Institute. 'With Elsinore, Andrew Scott, Stephen Beresford, Simon Stone, and the entire production team have made a deeply moving film about a life devoted to performance and the community that supported him. We are delighted to celebrate Elsinore with the Gotham Legacy Tribute in recognition of the remarkable artist who inspired it.'

Elsinore tells the story of Ian Charleson, a Scottish actor who is widely known as the star of Best Picture winner Chariots of Fire. The film's memorable score followed Charleson everywhere, leaving him longing less for Hollywood and more for his theatre roots. When the role of a lifetime appears for Charleson, so does a devastating AIDS diagnosis. Elsinore follows an actor at the height of his powers as he strives to command the stage, facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace. His final performance becomes his greatest triumph, and a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

Scott stars as Charleson, and the film also stars Academy Award winner Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, and Joe Locke. Colman plays Dr. Margaret Johnson, who treated Charleson and fellow gay men during the HIV epidemic, launching the first ever dedicated HIV clinic. The film is directed by Simon Stone and written by Queer Palm and BAFTA-winning screenwriter Stephen Beresford. Having come together to make the film, Scott, Beresford, and Stone have coined themselves 'The Charleson Chaps.' Elsinore is produced by STUDIOCANAL, LD Entertainment, Lucky Red, and Magnolia Mae Films.

Elsinore premiered in September at the 53rd Telluride Film Festival and had its Canadian premiere in the Special Presentations section of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival, where it was given the International People's Choice Award. The film has continued to play fall festivals, earning rave reviews and collecting numerous Audience prizes including at the Mill Valley Film Festival and the Hamptons International Film Festival. Focus Features will release the film in North America, beginning its theatrical run on November 20 before expanding wider over the Thanksgiving holiday and throughout December.

It was previously announced that Michael will receive the Gotham Musical Tribute, La Bola Negra will receive The Gotham Vanguard Tribute, Danny Boyle will receive the Gotham Director Tribute for Ink, and LAIKA will receive the Gotham Anniversary Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards Ceremony.

Sponsors

The Platinum Sponsor of the Gotham Film Awards is IMDb, the Official Automotive Sponsor is Genesis, the Official Water Sponsor is FIJI Water, and the Official Hotel Sponsor is Tempo by Hilton.

Winners of the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards will be honored at the awards ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street on November 30th. Nominees will be announced on October 27th.

About the Gotham Film & Media Institute

The Gotham celebrates and nurtures independent film and media creators, providing career-building resources, access to industry influencers, and pathways to wider recognition. The organization, under the leadership of Executive Director and award-winning producer Jeffrey Sharp, fosters a vibrant and sustainable independent storytelling community through its year-round programs, which include Gotham Week, Filmmaker Magazine, The Gothams, Gotham EDU, Owning It, and Expanding Communities.

About The Gothams

As the earliest honors of their respective seasons, The Gotham Film Awards and The Gotham Television Awards recognize both emerging and established creators and performances. By celebrating bold, original storytelling that influences the cultural landscape, these awards further the mission of The Gotham Film & Media Institute's slate of year-round programming.

Photo Credit: Focus Features)







Photo Credit: Focus Features)

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