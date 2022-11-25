Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EP

ELI SMART Releases 'Aloha Soul' EP

To celebrate the release Smart will play at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on December 6.  

Nov. 25, 2022  

Rising singer-songwriter Eli Smart has released his new EP, Aloha Soul. Hailing from the Hawaiian island of Kauai, he was raised by a family of musicians and grew up on a diet of soul legends such as Gladys Knight, Jimi Hendrix, Prince and The Beatles. Smart moved to Liverpool in his late teens and has since made The UK his second home.

The confluence of the two cultures are evident in his songcraft found across the EP which is out via Geffen Records. To celebrate the release Smart will play at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles on December 6.

The EPs recent single "See Through," championed by NME, is a mix of scuzzy guitar solos and Eli's now trademark falsetto, underpinned by an irresistibly jangly rhythm section that shuffles you straight back to memories of sunshine. Also appearing on the EP are two gorgeous singles "AM to PM", "B-Side," and "Cry At The Comedy", a raucous surf pop anthem that has been a mainstay at late night BBC Radio 1.

In Hawaiian culture, there is the phrase kani ka pila - the invitation to jam together in your backyard. Its essence is rooted to the Hawaiian spirit itself: the way that music and its easy sense of community are irrevocably bound together. There might be two or three guitars, a scattering of ukuleles, a homemade washtub pakini bass, and someone on spoons to hold down the rhythm - a spontaneous, freeform blend of instruments until the small hours of the morning. This is the energy Eli Smart seeks to capture on Aloha Soul.

"It was a weird combination of escaping through music, while hopefully addressing some s through it," Eli explains of the EP. Converting his childhood bedroom into a studio, he invited Mercury Prize winning producer Gianluca Buccellati (Arlo Parks, Lana Del Rey, Biig Piig) to help bring these five sketches to life - the first time he had ever collaborated with a professional.

In a suspended reality, they fell into a sleepy, blissful routine of waking up, making their way to a friend's bakery (where Eli has a bagel named after him), and begin writing songs together. The only interruptions were interludes to jump in the water and surf, Eli's twin passion: another way to escape the lethargic, circular rhythms of the day-to-day.

Together, Eli and Gianluca worked to blend today's technology with an analogue mentality. They weren't interested in producing immaculate sounds, but rather chased the timeworn crackles, an instrument's whims, the rasp of Eli's voice. It lends his music a quality that is altogether timeless, beholden to no single era, and yet evocative of all of them. Between rhythmic guitar and sugar-coated melodies, largely indebted to Eli's adoration of The Beatles, you will also hear the sounds of Hawaii itself: falsetto harmonies, lap steel guitars, slide guitars and ukulele.

Eli rose to prominence early last year with the release of his debut EP Boonie Town in early 2021, four glorious tracks that showcased Smart's irresistible, sun-dappled vision. From the gorgeously sweet bitter tang of lead track "Come Down" to the doo-wop swagger of "No Destination"; the twinkling falsetto croons on the irrepressibly lovestruck anthem-in-waiting "Highschool Steady" to last year's "Cruella Deville", which became a sleeper smash on radio and won him fans in the likes of Clara Amfo, Elton John, Greg James, Adele Roberts, Gemma Bradley and more.

Through his musical journey, Smart continues to create his own wildly colorful musical world.

Listen to the new single here:



Louis Dunford Releases New Single The Boy Who Could Fly Photo
Louis Dunford Releases New Single 'The Boy Who Could Fly'
Louis Dunford has released his new single ‘The Boy Who Could Fly’. ‘The Boy Who Could Fly’ follows the release of ‘The Popham’ EP earlier this year, which included lead single ‘Boys Do Cry’, and ‘The Angel’, an ode to his hometown, which was recently adopted by Arsenal fans as their official club anthem. 
Ali Gatie Shares New Single Scared of Love Photo
Ali Gatie Shares New Single 'Scared of Love'
The single follows Gatie’s WHO HURT YOU? DELUXE LP which has racked up 1.5 billion global streams. Among its expanded tracklist, WHO HURT YOU? includes the standout track “The Look” feat. Kehlani as well as effervescent remixes by Dutch producers R3HAB and Albert Harvey on “MMM” and “I’ll Be there For You.” 
The BPM Festival Costa Rica 2023 Reveals Phase 1 Lineup Photo
The BPM Festival Costa Rica 2023 Reveals Phase 1 Lineup
Following a two-year hiatus, Costa Rica's premier electronic music festival The BPM Festival: Costa Rica will make its long-awaited return to the coast of Tamarindo for its sophomore edition.
Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single If Photo
Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single 'If'
“If” opens with organic instrumental elements that pave the way for Milan Ring’s skillful songwriting.  Lyrically weaving intricate words with overtones of the dichotomy between both affection and yearning, “If” is an ode to the “what could have been’s” of life’s journey.  Tutara Peak strikingly compliments the dynamics of Milan Ring’s lyricism.

From This Author - Michael Major


TAMRON HALL Improves Year to Year for the 4th Straight Week in Households and Total ViewersTAMRON HALL Improves Year to Year for the 4th Straight Week in Households and Total Viewers
November 23, 2022

During the week of Nov. 7, 2022, “Tamron Hall” posted its 2nd-biggest weekly audience of the season in Total Viewers (1.023 million). “Tamron Hall” improved over the prior week by 3% in Total Viewers (1.023 million vs. 994,000) and held even week to week in Households (0.7 rating) and Women 25-54 (0.3 rating).
Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single 'If'Tutara Peak Teams Up With Milan Ring For New Single 'If'
November 23, 2022

“If” opens with organic instrumental elements that pave the way for Milan Ring’s skillful songwriting.  Lyrically weaving intricate words with overtones of the dichotomy between both affection and yearning, “If” is an ode to the “what could have been’s” of life’s journey.  Tutara Peak strikingly compliments the dynamics of Milan Ring’s lyricism.
Renée Fleming to Release 'Greatest Moments at the Met' AlbumRenée Fleming to Release 'Greatest Moments at the Met' Album
November 23, 2022

This announcement follows news of Fleming’s nomination last week for a 2023 Grammy Award for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album, for her previous Decca release Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene, and it comes as Fleming takes the stage at the Met again tonight (November 22) in the star-studded world premiere production of Kevin Puts's opera The Hours.
VIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? TrailerVIDEO: Peacock & Telemundo Release WHO KILLED JENNI RIVERA? Trailer
November 23, 2022

A celebration of the life and an exploration of the mysterious death of award-winning Latin superstar Jenni Rivera. Through intimate footage and interviews delving into the still undetermined causes of the horrific 2012 crash of her plane outside Monterrey, Mexico. Watch the new video trailer now!
VIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two PromoVIDEO: FOX Shares NEXT LEVEL CHEF Season Two Promo
November 23, 2022

Produced by Studio Ramsay Global and FOX Alternative Entertainment, Next Level Chef is the next evolution in cooking competitions, as Ramsay has designed a one-of-a-kind culinary gauntlet, set on an iconic stage like you’ve never seen. Over three stories high, each floor contains a stunningly different kitchen. Watch the new video now!
share