EJOY Release SUN SHINES HIGH Single Ahead of EJOY 2 EP

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Liverpool's fresh nu-soul collective EJOY return with their latest single Sun Shines High, a track built on dappled melodies and locked in grooves, shaped by abstract lyricism and the unexpected connections between music and memory. A product of easy friendships, a patchwork of inner-city cultures and immersion in each band members musical passions, the single is the latest to arrive ahead of their second EP, EJOY 2, released on Fri 27 November 2026 with Modern Sky.

Sun Shines High's hazy wash of breezy sound punctuated by spirited vocals follows September's release of Love Bugs, an expression of childlike abandon which landed on daytime airwaves courtesy of Craig Charles at BBC 6 Music and BBC Introducing. Moving the story on, one song at a time, EJOY's latest turns attention the individual perspectives and shared experiences at the heart of their music.

Sun Shines High, referencing easy-on-the-ear influences from David Axelrod to Isaac Hayes, is built around the fleeting moments and unexpected associations essential to the collective's very existence. Inspirations drawn from their personal journeys and the music playing as their experiences took shape are reinterpreted to bring new music to soundtrack their listeners' own lives.

'Lyrics for 'Sun Shines High' began in the back of a car,' explains Ellen, singer, lyricist and co-songwriter. 'Each verse exploring a different sense, blending abstract lyricism and surreal imagery. It was inspired by the songs played on the car journey, the music originally came from a set of chords we played around with in the studio a week or so before and then we took inspiration from songs like 'Pink and White' and 'Anyone Who Had a Heart'.'

EJOY's fast progression from their furtive collaboration plans to becoming contenders in an ever-popular field of vintage-inspired R'n'B and contemporary soul artists comes courtesy of the diverse cultures and communities around them and the musical histories that lie within. Liverpool's blend of cultures offers a natural backdrop for the group's sounds, with each member arriving with different creative inspirations. Rather than drawing from a single tradition, their music brings together their differences to feed fertile common ground.

Ryan, guitarist, bassist, co-songwriter, engineer and producer's Anglo-Chinese heritage offers profound pause for reflection alongside deep interests in film and the craft of recording, while drummer and co-producer, Benji looks to photography and both the rhythms of the natural world and built environment. Ellen's background in jazz, opera, classical and choral music brings genre fluid vocal artistry while co-songwriter, synth and keys player, Drew, connects EJOY's music with the storytelling traditions of folk and rock.

Sun Shines High single continues the band's development on air and via listener playlists while working on special live appearances to coincide with the release of EJOY2.

Connect with EJOY online at https://www.instagram.com/ejoyband

Photo Credit: Benjamin Robinson









Photo Credit: Benjamin Robinson

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 10 Days 15 Hrs 40 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone