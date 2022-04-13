Dylan Sinclair Shares 'Lifetime' Ahead of New EP

Ranked one of Apple Music and Complex's R&B Artists to Watch this year, rising 20-year-old JUNO Award-nominated singer-songwriter Dylan Sinclair today shares his latest single "Lifetime" available to stream on all digital platforms via The Orchard.

Co-produced by Rowan and GRAMMY-nominated Jordon Manswell (Daniel Caesar, Mariah Carey, Chris Brown), the confessional track presents Sinclair's conscious effort to remain grounded and tethered to his roots and values without losing sight of what truly matters due to fame. Today, the Toronto native also shares the accompanying cinematic visualizer directed by What I Like Studio.

Following lead single "Suppress" - which garnered coverage in Billboard, Teen VOGUE, UPROXX, ESSENCE, Entertainment Tonight, and more - "Lifetime" is the latest off Sinclair's upcoming EP, No Longer in the Suburbs, due out on May 11th and available to pre-save now HERE. The coming-of-age record finds Dylan stepping into himself as he transitions from teenager to young adult - remaining grounded, authentic, and aware that this is just the beginning.

Speaking on his upcoming EP, Sinclair shares, "No Longer in the Suburbs really represents the search for that stimulation, that faster life or those experiences that when you're old, you get to look back on them and be like, yeah, I did that and with people that I love."

Dylan Sinclair's pre-save his new EP 'No Longer in the Suburbs' HERE available on all digital streaming platforms on May 11th.

Watch the new music video here: