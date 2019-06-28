Dylan Scott To Honor Musical Hero Keith Whitley With AN OLD MEMORY

Today, rising country star and Platinum selling artist Dylan Scott announced in an exclusive story with Billboard that on August 16th he will release a very special EP, An Old Memory, via Curb Records. The seven-track project honors the late Keith Whitley, a personal hero of Scott's whom he attributes as the artist who helped him first learn how to play guitar and write songs. An Old Memory is available for preorder HERE.

"I love old school country music," shares Scott. "I grew up listening to Keith Whitley songs with my dad. The tone of his voice was so unique and as a songwriter, his melodies and lyrics inspire me. Quite frankly "Between An Old Memory And Me" is the song that helped me get my record deal. Keith is truly one of my musical heroes." Check out the music video for "When You Say Nothing At All" here:

An Old Memory was recorded in the legendary Sound Emporium Studio in Nashville, TN - the same studio where Keith Whitley recorded many of these songs. Scott was also able to work with several of the original musicians, adding to the power of the project. Produced by Jim Ed Norman, Matt Alderman, and Curt Gibbs, the album features legendary and award-winning musicians, Mac McAnally, Eddie Bayers, Larry Paxton, Biff Watson, and Carl Jackson. Scott's father, Scotty, joins him on guitar for "When You Say Nothing At All," and Jesse Keith Whitley, the son of the legend, lends his vocals to "I'm Over You." To round out the EP, Lorrie Morgan, Whitley's wife at the time of his passing, joins Scott on the duet, "Tell Lorrie I Love Her," which was one of the last songs he worked on prior to his death in 1989.

Curb Records' hot rising star Dylan Scott is the total package - a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile; and a dreamer who followed his father's footsteps to Nashville. His debut album, Dylan Scott, produced the Platinum Certified hit "My Girl" as well as the Gold-certified "Hooked" and debuted at #5 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. His follow up EP, Nothing to Do Town, reached #3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and the album's title track has been climbing the charts in addition to being featured across multiple playlists on Spotify.





