Dylan Schneider Makes Grand Ole Opry Debut

Round Here Records/Interscope artist Dylan Schneider made his Grand Ole Opry debut on Saturday (11/2), performing tracks "Hometown Heartless" and "How To Country" from his latest EP Whole Town Talk, which released in August. The evening was made even more special for the rising singer/songwriter, as it took place at the Opry's original home - Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

"I've passed the Ryman Auditorium a million times in the past few years, and I always told myself I wouldn't set foot in the building until I was there to play that stage. So for my Opry debut to be in its original Ryman home was an incredible honor and one I'll never forget," said Schneider.

Schneider recently wrapped a 16-city opening spot for multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line's Can't Say I Ain't Country tour, which included stops in Cleveland, Tampa, Atlanta, Indianapolis, Denver, Phoenix, San Diego and Irvine, among others.

The 20-year-old artist's most recent EP release, Whole Town Talk, was produced by Mark Holman (writer, Florida Georgia Line's "Simple") at Rygo Studios in Nashville, TN. The four-song project was released in a partnership between Schneider's label home and Round Here Records - the new label founded by Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley. Backing musicians on the EP include Dave Cohen (keyboards), Tony Lucido (bass), Ilya Toshinsky (acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin) and Derek Wells (electric guitar).



Photo Credit: Erika Rock





