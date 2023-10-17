Dylan LeBlanc Announces 2024 U.S. Tour Dates Supporting New Album 'COYOTE'

Celebrated singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Dylan LeBlanc announces 2024 U.S. tour dates supporting his anticipated new album Coyote, out October 20th via ATO Records.

Shows begin January 17th in New Orleans, and tickets go on-sale at 10:00am local time on October 20th. For a full list of dates and to purchase, go to LeBlanc's website HERE. LeBlanc is currently headed to Europe for a full tour through December 2023.

LeBlanc is also releasing “The Crowd Goes Wild” today, the latest track from Coyote. “The Crowd Goes Wild” follows last single “Coyote” which has earned spots on key playlists such as Spotify's Indie Pop, All New Indie, Fresh Folk and many more. Pre-order Coyote HERE.

Coyote is a semi-autobiographical concept album centered on the character of Coyote, a man on the run from his past. On “The Crowd Goes Wild” LeBlanc looks outside Coyote's individual journey to explore schadenfreude and how people throughout time derive pleasure from another's misfortune.

LeBlanc claims, “This song zooms out of the story and explains how people have a love affair with seeing their fellow man get torn apart. It also underscores how the system is designed and rigged against those less fortunate and how hard it is to escape poor circumstances, such as those of Coyote.”

Coyote was produced by LeBlanc and recorded at the legendary FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL, the area where he watched his father perform and began his own career. His rich lyrics reflect the wisdom and endurance of a tough childhood spent between Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama.

But while he has experienced hardships, LeBlanc is an example of how beauty comes from perseverance. His tenacity has paid off in spades, leading him to a record deal with ATO Records, releasing the critically acclaimed Renegade in 2019, and now Coyote, which LeBlanc says is “the record he has always wanted to make.”

Dylan LeBlanc 2024 U.S. Tour Dates

January 17 – New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah

January 18 – Muscle Shoals, AL – For The Record

January 19 – Nashville, TN – Basement East

January 20 – Asheville, NC – Eulogy

January 23 – Washington, DC – Songbyrd Music House

January 24 – Philadelphia, PA – MilkBoy Philadelphia

January 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Baby's All Right

January 26 – Fairfield, CT – Stage One

January 27 – Woodstock, NY – Colony Woodstock

January 28 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works

January 30 – Toronto, ON – The Drake

February 1 – Chicago, IL – Sleeping Village

February 2 – Milwaukee, WI – Cactus Club

February 3 – Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

February 6 – Kansas City, MO – Knuckleheads

February 7 – Denver, CO – Lost Lake

February 9 – Salt Lake City, UT – Kilby Block Party

February 10 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

February 11 – Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre Pub

February 13 – Seattle, OR – Barboza

February 14 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

February 16 – San Francisco, CA – Chapel

February 17 – Felton, CA – Felton Music Hall

February 18 – San Luis Obispo, CA – SLO Brew

February 20 – Los Angeles, CA – The Moroccan

February 21 – Phoenix, AZ – Valley Bar

February 23 – Fort Collins, CO – Magic Rat

February 24 – Colorado Springs, CO – Lulu's Downstairs

February 27 – Oklahoma City, OH – Ponyboy

February 29 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tulips

March 1 – Houston, TX – Continental

March 2 – Austin, TX – Sagebrush