Dylan Fraser Releases 'The World Isn't Big When You Know How It Works' EP

Today, Scottish alt-pop up-and-comer Dylan Fraser has released his seven-track EP, "The World Isn't Big When You Know How It Works".

After releasing a number of EP tracks over the course of the summer - today's focus track, "Only A Fool," arrives with a feature from singer-songwriter Samia and takes shape as a haunting, pared back ballad that builds from gentle piano and strings to bruising harmonies and melancholic beats.

"I wanted to make a ballad. I feel like everyone has to have one, but I wanted it to feel really beautiful but very dark and twisted at the same time. I was watching this random cheesy horror movie on TV and it had that super cliche scene where the girl in the white dress runs across the road in the car headlights," Fraser said in a statement. "I remember just singing 'driving in the dark just waiting for the girl in the white night gown to cross the road' and thinking it would make a weird, twisted love song."

First picking-up a guitar at just 12-years-old (a hand-me-down from his mom, who, subsequently, taught him his first four chords,) Dylan set his sights on a music career from early childhood. Holed away in his bedroom, he would reimagine his favorite songs, by his favorite artists - everyone from Radiohead to Lorde to Kanye West - dreaming of city lights whist plotting a path out of his satellite town.

Listen to the new EP here: