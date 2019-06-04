Dying In Designer Announces New Album NOBODY'S HAPPY

Chicago-based singer/rapper dying in designer has announced his new album, Nobody's Happy., out August 16th, 2019 via Hopeless Records. Fans can pre-order the album now here, and watch his new music video "Pull It," here.

On "Pull It," dying in designer's Bobby O'Brien shares: "When I wrote Pull It' I was in a pretty bad place in life. At the time I really felt like I wasn't good enough for anyone or anything. I had some dark thoughts. But writing 'Pull It' got me to the point where I didn't act upon them."

"I was living in LA for some time doing music under a different name and it was going super well, until one-day s kind of just hit the fan. I packed up my car and drove 23 hours back to Chicago with my girlfriend at the time," he continues. "Broke and with nowhere to go, I moved back into my parent's basement after not living there since high school which made me feel like a total fing failure. Plus my relationship was getting worse and worse which just added on more stress. After strictly living off music for 3 years, I had to get a "real job" just to pay for bills and studio time. I would wake up super early, go to work for s pay, come home, drink a 12 pack, write, record, and sleep for a few hours, then repeat."

He adds: "I was so fing depressed; it got really hard to wake up each morning, especially with having to follow orders at a day job I wasn't passionate about. I had some pretty dark thoughts and as cliché as this may sound, music was the only thing that kept me going, and without it I probably wouldn't be here. So yeah, that's what 'Pull It' is about."

For Chicago-based singer/rapper, dying in designer, 2018 was the hardest year of his life. Fully-consumed by a toxic relationship that ultimately led to immense pain, heartbreak, depression and suicidal thoughts, vocalist Bobby O'Brien, used every ounce of pain and sorrow to create music that pulled him back into the world. The result is a lyrically gut-wrenching, honest, raw portrait of emotion backed by catchy melodies, cathartic 808s and breakdowns.

dying in designer's early influences came from bands like Blink 182, Taking Back Sunday, and Silverstein. He played in several emo and hardcore bands throughout high school. At the same time, dying in designer became fully-engulfed in rap and the Chicago drill scene (Chief Keef, Lil Durk). Throwing down cyphers in the high school cafeteria and writing his own bars, dying in designer cemented his unique style, blending pop punk, emo, rap, and trap to create a melodic sound that is all his own.

This unique blend of styles shines through in "Devil's Callin'," the melodic, uplifting single that hits hard with a false bravado. Feeling broken, and anxious, dying in designer uses these feelings of pain, anger, and sadness as fuel toward something therapeutic and cathartic. On the meaning behind the song, dying in designer explains, "The song is about saying you feel better about moving on from a past relationship, when in reality, you really don't want to move on at all." Following that theme, "Gerard Way," deals with missing someone after they are completely out of your life, wrestling with the good and bad moments, and ultimately admitting that "you're not okay."

On "Lately" - the first track to hit over a million streams, dying in designer laments, "This was my worst fing year. I could drown in my own tears." Stripping out all pretension and leaving raw vulnerability, dying in designer admits freely to dealing with suicidal thoughts. "Lately was written like a suicide note. I was in a very toxic relationship, which put me in an extremely dark place," dying in designer shares. "I want to help people who feel the way I have felt. I want to be a role model to these broken kids around the world. I want these kids to know that it's okay to feel down sometimes - emotions are real and will always be universal. I want my music to save lives."

Nobody's Happy., the new album from dying in designer, is set to be released on August 16th, 2019. To pre-order, please visit: smarturl.it/NobodysHappy.





