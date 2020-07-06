Duke Dumont Unveils Acoustic Version of 'Nightcrawler'

Multi-platinum hitmaker Duke Dumont has unveiled the 'Acoustic Version' of his latest single 'Nightcrawler' featuring twin duo Say Lou Lou, out now.

Listen below!



Announcing itself with delicate guitar chords, the 'Acoustic Version' of 'Nightcrawler' trades in the dancefloor energy of the original and allows the emotion-steeped vocals of Say Lou Lou to take centre stage. It follows recent remixes of the track from German DJ and producer Tensnake and Scottish duo Illyus & Barrientos. The original track has amassed over 3 million streams on Spotify alone.



A production dynamo responsible for a stunning back catalogue that includes international chart-topping hits, multi-Grammy nominations and bumpin' Chicago-influenced underground productions, Duke is a contemporary electronic music powerhouse. He has amassed over 2.5 billion streams across his back-catalogue of previous anthems, scoring platinum-selling UK #1s with timeless records such as 'Ocean Drive'.



The 'Acoustic Version' of 'Nightcrawler' delivers a sparse, heart-on-sleeve take on an already stunning track.

