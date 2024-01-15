Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo & Billie Eilish to Perform at the GRAMMYS

Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, and Billie Eilish are the first artists confirmed to perform at this year's GRAMMYs.

The trio of GRAMMY winners will take the stage on February 4 during the live ceremony on CBS and Paramount+, Deadline reports.

Three-time GRAMMY winner Dua Lipa is currently nominated for two GRAMMY Awards: Song Of The Year (“Dance The Night” [From The Motion Picture Barbie]) and Best Song Written For Visual Media (“Dance The Night” [From The Motion Picture Barbie]).

Seven-time GRAMMY® winner Billie Eilish is up for six GRAMMY Awards® this year: Record Of The Year (“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), Song Of The Year (“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), Best Pop Solo Performance (“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (“Never Felt So Alone” with Labrinth), Best Song Written For Visual Media (“What Was I Made For?” [From The Motion Picture Barbie]), and Best Music Video (“What Was I Made For?”).

Three-time GRAMMY winner Olivia Rodrigo is up for six GRAMMYs® this year: Album Of The Year (GUTS), Record Of The Year (“vampire”), Song Of The Year (“vampire”), Best Pop Vocal Album (GUTS), Best Pop Solo Performance (“vampire”), and Best Rock Song (“ballad of a homeschooled girl”).

The 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy® for the fourth consecutive year. Ben Winston, Raj Kapoor and Jesse Collins are executive producers.