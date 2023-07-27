Drummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy Brecker

Bob Holz will release his sixth album for MVD Audio on September 8, 2023.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour Photo 1 Jinkx Monsoon & BenDeLaCreme to Embark on Holiday Tour
Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Media Post Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Teases Las Vegas Residency With Cryptic Social Post
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+ Photo 3 Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga Documentary Coming to Paramount+
Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine' With Catherine Carlile From the Photo 4 Brandi Carlile Debuts Her BARBIE Cover of 'Closer to Fine'

Drummer Bob Holz to Release New Album 'Holz-Stathis: Collaborative' Featuring John Mclaughlin, Jean-Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones and Randy Brecker

Jazz Fusion drummer and composer Bob Holz will release his sixth album for MVD Audio on September 8, 2023.

The record is titled “Holz-Stathis: Collaborative.” Joining Bob Holz on the album are John Mclaughlin, Jean Luc Ponty, Darryl Jones, Randy Brecker, Elliott Yamin, Alex Acuna, Airto Moreira, Brandon Fields, Ralphe Armstrong, Billy Steinway, Dean Brown, Ric Fierabracci, Jamie Glaser, Ada Rovatti, Karen Briggs, Diana Moreira Purim, Ben Shepherd and Frank Stepanek.

The album features twelve new original tunes penned by Holz, Steinway and Brown. Rob Stathis is the Executive Producer. The album is recorded and mixed by multiplatinum sound engineer Dennis Moody.

Two vocalists are featured on “Holz-Stathis:Collaborative.” Elliott Yamin who placed third on American Idol sings a hip hop meets jazz tune penned by Dean Brown and Holz. Diana Moreira Purim sings a Brazilian jazz fusion tune titled “Island Sun Love,” written by Steinway and Holz.

Bob has released a new video featuring Darryl Jones bassist in the Rolling Stones and vocalist Elliott Yamin. It was shot at Sunset Sound Recorders in Hollywood, CA and is a cover tune of “Make Me Smile” by Chicago. 

As a drummer, Bob Holz has made a significant mark in the jazz world and here he expands his love of latin jazz fusion rhythms by teaming up with Brazilian percussionist Airto Moreira, Alex Acuna(Weather Report) and Joey Heredia.

This album exemplifies Holz's reputation as one of the top players in jazz and fusion. In the past Bob Holz has played and recorded with Larry Coryell, Mike Stern, Stanley Clarke and Randy Brecker. Bob Holz endorses Paiste cymbals, Canopus Drums and Ahead Drumstics.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September Photo
Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September

The Pretenders have shared “A Love,” the new single from their forthcoming studio album, Relentless. An official visualizer – featuring exclusive footage of the legendary band’s recent live run at small UK clubs – is streaming on YouTube. Pre-orders – including digital download, baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD – are available now.

2
Video: Conquer Divide Share N E W H E A V E N Video Photo
Video: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' Video

The band — vocalist Kiarely Taylor, bassist/vocalist Janel Duarte, guitarist Isabel Johnson, drummer Samantha Landa, and guitarist Kristen Sturgis — has shared the fifth single from the album. The band is the international five-piece band hailing from the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Watch the new music video now!

3
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for The Garden Photo
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'

Extending her storytelling through the video lens of director and longtime creative collaborator Lizzy Born, this video is a playful, artful depiction of uninhibited joy. Tapping into a childlike wonder of dancing like no one is watching and bouncing on the bed, “The Garden” sees Mereki in her purest as she gallivants across the South of France.

4
Video: Gringo Star Share New Video for On And On And Gone Photo
Video: Gringo Star Share New Video for 'On And On And Gone'

Atlanta's Gringo Star is excited to share their new video for 'On And One And Gone' the title track from their acclaimed new album out now on My Anxious Mouth (order). The video was directed by director Federico Fregonese. Gringo Star will be performing on August 5 at Monday Night Brewery's 12th Anniversary in Atlanta.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Pretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in SeptemberPretenders Share New Song From New Album Out in September
Video: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' VideoVideo: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' Video
Watch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on NetflixWatch Ellie Kemper & Luke Grimes in HAPPINESS FOR BEGINNERS; Now Available on Netflix
Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'Video: Mereki Exudes Uninhibited Joy in New Video for 'The Garden'

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours' Video
David Archuleta Breaks Free in New Music Video For 'I'm Yours'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE LION KING
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SOME LIKE IT HOT
MJ THE MUSICAL