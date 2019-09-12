Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors to Headline Gramercy Theatre

Fresh off of the release of new full-length album Dragons which was released on August 16th, 2019 via Thirty Tigers, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to kick off the Dragons Tour later this week with a sold out show at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The album serves as Holcomb's most collaborative effort to date and the first to feature co-writers and guests including Lori McKenna, Natalie Hemby, The Lone Bellow, Ellie Holcomb, Sean McConnell, and producer Cason Cooley. Dragons made debuts at #1 on Amazon's Pop/Singer Songwriter Albums Chart, #1 iTunes Singer/Songwriter Chart, and #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk Album Sales and was featured by Spotify on a billboard in Nashville upon its release.



Earlier this week, Holcomb celebrated the fifth year of Moon River Music Festival, which he founded in 2014 and now partners with AC Entertainment to present in Chattanooga, TN. On Sunday, the sold out festival wrapped up with a stirring performance from headliner Brandi Carlile, Holcomb and The Lone Bellow of John Prine's "Angel from Montgomery," photo below.

Drew Holcomb onstage with Brandi Carlile and The Lone Bellow this Sunday, Sept. 8th in Chattanooga,TN at Moon River Music Festival, the festival that Drew founded in 2014.

Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors



September 14 @ The Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN (SOLD OUT)

September 19 @ Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL^

September 20 @ Varsity Theatre in Minneapolis, MN^

September 21 @ Majestic Theatre in Madison, WI^

September 25 @ Lyric Fine Arts Theatre in Birmingham, IL

September 26 @ Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC

September 27 @ Lincoln Theatre in Raleigh NC

September 28 @ Jefferson Center in Roanoke, VA

October 2 @ Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SC

October 3 @ The Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville, TN

October 4 @ Variety Playhouse in Atlanta, GA

October 5 @ HOB in Orlando, FL*

October 9 @ George's Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, AR

October 10 @ Common Grounds in Waco, TX

October 11 @ The Heights Theater in Houston, TX

October 12 @ The Statler in Dallas, TX

October 13 @ Austin City Limits in Austin, TX

October 15 @ Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City, OK

October 16 @ Liberty Hall in Lawrence, KS

October 17 @ Old Rock House in St. Louis, MO

October 18 @ Germantown Performing Arts Center in Memphis, TN

October 19 @ Saenger Theatre in Hattiesburg, MS

October 22 @ City Winery in Boston, MA

October 23 @ World Café Live in Philadelphia, PA

October 24 @ Gramercy Theatre in New York, NY

October 25 @ Union Stage in Washington, DC

October 28 @ Ford Center for Performing Arts in Oxford, MS

October 29 @ Bologna Performing Arts Center in Cleveland, MS

November 12 @ Belly Up Tavern in Solana Beach, CA

November 13 @ Troubadour in Los Angeles, CA

November 14 @ Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, CA

November 15 @ Aladdin Theater in Portland, OR

November 16 @ Neptune Theater in Seattle, WA

December 7 @ Orpheum Theatre (Neighborly Christmas) in Memphis, TN

December 9 @ Schermerhorn Symphony Center (Neighborly Christmas) in Nashville, TN

February 3-10 @ Cayamo Cruise in Tampa, FL



^ -Dan Rodriguez Supports

* - Support TBA

All other dates w/ support from Birdtalker





