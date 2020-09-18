Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors Announce Live Album

The album is due for release on October 23rd.

Tennessee troubadour Drew Holcomb and his band The Neighbors are thrilled to announce the release of a brand-new live album, Live At The Tennessee Theatre, due out on October 23rd via Thirty Tigers. The live set was captured at Knoxville, TN's famed Tennessee Theatre as a part of their biggest headlining tour to date in support of critically acclaimed 2019 album Dragons. Along with the announcement, the band has shared a taste of the performance with the live cut of infectious single "Family" out today via your preferred listening service! Pre-orders for Live At The Tennessee Theatre are also available now.

News of the live album comes as Dragons opener and single "Family" begins its ascent at AAA Radio, landing at #45 this week after entering the Top 50 for the first-time last week. Propelled to the Top 10 of SHAZAM's US Discovery Chart by national ad campaigns with Discovery Family of Brands and Tyson and synchs on the official network launch of Magnolia Network (from Chip & Joanna Gaines) and NBC's Council of Dads, the song has streamed over 4 MILLION times total. Last year, Holcomb called on friends and family to be a part of the song's joyful video including The War and Treaty, The New Respects, JOHNNYSWIM, Devon Gilfillian, Mat Kearney, The Secret Sisters, Judah & the Lion, JOSEPH, Lori McKenna, Vince Gill, Amy Grant, Ben Rector, Natalie Hemby, NEEDTOBREATHE, and of course, Drew's family, the Neighbors - Rich & Nate - and more!

Live At The Tennessee Theatre is Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' second live album, following Live At The Ryman which captured Holcomb's unforgettable debut performance at Nashville's historic auditorium in early 2015. As the country descended into lockdown this March and live music came to a halt, The Tennessean revisited 10 essential live records recorded at the Mother Church, including Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors alongside legendary acts like Patty Griffin, Ringo Starr, Emmylou Harris and the Ramblers and more, showcasing Holcomb's impressive live show.

Last night, the band kicked off their Live from the Neighborhood Series - a set of three ticketed livestream performances taking place throughout the fall - with a full-album performance of 2015's critically-acclaimed fan-favorite Medicine. Fans who missed the performance have the opportunity to catch the set through Sunday, and subsequent performances are set for October 22nd and November 17th with special themes to be announced in the coming weeks. Holcomb's live shows have always been an integral part of his 15-year career, playing alongside everyone from Willie Nelson to John Hiatt to Zac Brown Band. After impressing on festival stages around the globe including Bonnaroo, Hardly Strictly Bluegrass, VooDoo Festival, and Stagecoach, Drew started his own festival, Moon River Music Festival, in 2014. Moon River's 2020 installment was cancelled in the wake of COVID-19, but Holcomb and wife Ellie Holcomb still celebrated the festival which was set to take place this past weekend by covering artists who were scheduled to play as a part of their ongoing Kitchen Covers Series including Sheryl Crow, Dawes, and Nickel Creek.

Check out the live version of "Family" from Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors' forthcoming Live At The Tennessee Theatre now and pre-order the album here. Stay tuned to www.drewholcomb.com for more information on the Live From The Neighborhood Series.

