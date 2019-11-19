Drew Haley Releases Long Awaited Single 'Wildflower'

Singer-songwriter Drew Haley released a new single "Wildflower" November 15th, 2019 on Itunes, Google Play and Amazon. Drew is a true artist, capturing her lyrics and compositions in country, Americana and blues. Her vocals carry her effortlessly through every song she sings. "Wildflower" was written by Drew Haley and produced by David Spencer (Nashville). Drew Haley is a breath of fresh air and her fans have been waiting anxiously for a release. The single release is the first in a series of single releases leading up to her EP release in 2020. With "Wildflower" she has put to lyrics and music the essence of a woman's journey in a way that celebrates rising above the challenges we are faced with in our life. "Wildflower" evokes pure sentimental joy and brings a nostalgic smile to the listener.. As a songwriter Drew Haley pens simple straightforward lyrical phrases that touch the soul and inspire hope. As a singer and musician Drew further transforms the listener as she brings them into her world of beauty, grace and grit. "Wildflower" is a tribute to that untamed spirit and way of life that many people dream of living. "Wildflower" instills and inspires courage and strength for those wildflowers ready to bloom.



Drew shares, "Wildflower" was inspired by two strong women in my life. My good friend who was going thru a tough divorce at the time and my niece who was discovered in foster care at age 8 and DNA tests proved she was part of our family and given to my parents to raise. Her childhood struggles grew into a risk taking teenager. Through these troubled years of striving for independence she grew, learned to love, forgive and rise above her pain but always a wildflower never to be tamed."-Drew Haley



Drew will release a music video produced and directed by Create Nash (Austin Peckham) with her single release before Christmas.



In addition to Drew's solo career, she has embarked on another project and has recently joined the all female fronted country band, The Highway Women. Drew will be touring and recording with the band in 2019-2020. Drew has been invited to perfom at the Legendary Bluebird Cafe and is seen regularly performing her songs at Nashville Writer Rounds.



Wildflower is available on Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, Google Play, Deezer, Tidal and more.

Singer/Songwriter Drew Haley has landed cuts on five Independent Artist's albums in the last three years and was nominated for the Hollywood Music and Media awards in 2014 for "It's Gonna be a Good Day". In addition, Drew has appeared in several episodes of the hit T.V. show, "Nashville". She also co-founded Get It Girl Nashville, an organization that offers business and creative support for female singer/songwriters in a male dominated industry, and also raises money for charitable groups such as Women's Shelters and Breast Cancer Awareness.



Fearlessly forging her way down Music Row to the beat of her own drum, Drew has now chosen the very best of over 300 songs in her catalog for her upcoming release. "This EP is 100% honest, raw and created based on some of my personal experiences of being a mom, a wife and the highs and lows that go along with this crazy, messy, beautiful, ever changing thing we call life." says Drew. "Songwriting has and always will be my therapy, my safe haven where I can really tap into what I'm truly feeling within and express it. I wanted to be very intentional about what songs I chose to put on this EP because I think of my songs as arrows and I want them to bring light, hope, love, peace and healing to people. Music has been extremely healing for me during my hardest times and I want to spread that to others through my songs, ultimately. That's my "why"." Drew's laid back acoustic driven show connects with her audience as her East Texas country roots flow through her voice with an element of soulful sincerity. Her heartfelt melodies, mixed with honest storytelling, connect with her fans leaving them with a sense of personally knowing her.





