Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single 'Bones'

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are kicking off another year with new music and a tour. The husband-and-wife duo best known for their heartwarming Americana and folk tunes that weave stories of life, love, hope, and resilience deliver another toe tapping earworm with "Bones."

The new single is being released via Magnolia Records/Tone Tree Music and comes just a few weeks ahead of their upcoming tour - An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour - which has the Holcombs visiting Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Knoxville, DC, and Seattle with all stops outside of Valentine's Day in Atlanta, being multi-night plays.

"Bones" is Drew & Ellie's first new music since they released their Coming Home: A Collection of Songs LP in January 2022 via Magnolia Music. The album featured songs they had written together over the years, a new single "Coming Home," a cover of Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again," and a re-recorded version of fan favorite "Hung the Moon." The Coming Home LP was released just ahead of a two-month long US headline tour - the duo's longest trek yet.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member.

The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career. She has since gone on to release three studio albums of her own including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon. Drew and the band released four studio albums, including their critically acclaimed Dragons LP in August 2019.

While pursuing separate and equally successful career paths, the couple has continued to collaborate personally - adding three beautiful children to their family - and professionally - putting on annual sold-out Christmas shows, releasing an album, several singles and an EP plus some touring along the way.

Listen to new single "Bones" HERE and catch Drew & Ellie Holcomb live on their An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour starting next month. Confirmed dates are below and for the most up-to-date information, ticket buy links and more visit www.drewholcomb.com/tour or www.ellieholcomb.com/tour.

Listen to the new single here:

An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour

February 9-11 @ SPACE in Evanston, IL (FEB 10 + 11 SOLD OUT)

February 14 @ Atlanta Symphony Hall in Atlanta, GA

February 16-18 @ Kessler Theatre in Dallas, TX (FEB 18 SOLD OUT)

February 23-25 @ City Winery in New York, NY

March 23-25 @ Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN (MAR 24 + 25 SOLD OUT)

March 30-April 1 @ The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA

April 13-15 @ The Triple Door in Seattle, WA