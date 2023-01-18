Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single 'Bones'

Drew & Ellie Holcomb Share New Single 'Bones'

“Bones” is Drew & Ellie’s first new music since they released their Coming Home: A Collection of Songs LP in January 2022.

Jan. 18, 2023  

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are kicking off another year with new music and a tour. The husband-and-wife duo best known for their heartwarming Americana and folk tunes that weave stories of life, love, hope, and resilience deliver another toe tapping earworm with "Bones."

The new single is being released via Magnolia Records/Tone Tree Music and comes just a few weeks ahead of their upcoming tour - An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour - which has the Holcombs visiting Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, New York, Knoxville, DC, and Seattle with all stops outside of Valentine's Day in Atlanta, being multi-night plays.

"Bones" is Drew & Ellie's first new music since they released their Coming Home: A Collection of Songs LP in January 2022 via Magnolia Music. The album featured songs they had written together over the years, a new single "Coming Home," a cover of Willie Nelson's "On The Road Again," and a re-recorded version of fan favorite "Hung the Moon." The Coming Home LP was released just ahead of a two-month long US headline tour - the duo's longest trek yet.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb first met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a native Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. When Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors originally formed in 2005, Ellie was a full-time member.

The couple married in 2006 and in 2012, Ellie left the group to pursue a solo career. She has since gone on to release three studio albums of her own including her critically acclaimed 2021 LP Canyon. Drew and the band released four studio albums, including their critically acclaimed Dragons LP in August 2019.

While pursuing separate and equally successful career paths, the couple has continued to collaborate personally - adding three beautiful children to their family - and professionally - putting on annual sold-out Christmas shows, releasing an album, several singles and an EP plus some touring along the way.

Listen to new single "Bones" HERE and catch Drew & Ellie Holcomb live on their An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour starting next month. Confirmed dates are below and for the most up-to-date information, ticket buy links and more visit www.drewholcomb.com/tour or www.ellieholcomb.com/tour.

Listen to the new single here:

An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb: The Residency Tour

February 9-11 @ SPACE in Evanston, IL (FEB 10 + 11 SOLD OUT)
February 14 @ Atlanta Symphony Hall in Atlanta, GA
February 16-18 @ Kessler Theatre in Dallas, TX (FEB 18 SOLD OUT)
February 23-25 @ City Winery in New York, NY
March 23-25 @ Bijou Theatre in Knoxville, TN (MAR 24 + 25 SOLD OUT)
March 30-April 1 @ The Birchmere in Alexandria, VA
April 13-15 @ The Triple Door in Seattle, WA



Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem Sober Photo
Killowen Drops Highly Anticipated UK Garage Anthem 'Sober'
Exploring the narrative of battling addiction, the track is written, produced and performed by KiLLOWEN himself, and contains the recognisable BADBADNOTGOOD sample of 'Time Moves Slow'. Whether it’s a vice, or a love interest, KiLLOWEN provides a highly relatable, feel-good track, that you can either dance to or reflect on.
McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single Tyler, Forever Photo
McKinley Dixon Unveils New Single 'Tyler, Forever'
McKinley Dixon releases new single “Tyler, Forever” via City Slang alongside an accompanying music video. Symphonic horns and gritty vocals seamlessly blend in “Tyler, Forever” to create a track that is as catchy as it is emotional. The song's infectious chorus transitions midway to a more somber sound with McKinley’s hard-hitting bars.
VIDEO: WHO ON EARTH Release Live Video for Black Swan Photo
VIDEO: WHO ON EARTH Release Live Video for 'Black Swan'
New Jersey hard rock outfit WHO ON EARTH have dropped a new live video for their track 'Black Swan'. Filmed at the band's hometown show at Starland Ballroom last November, the new video is highlighted by a powerhouse performance from veteran guitarist Mike Orlando (Adrenaline Mob), who also plays guitar on the band's new album 'Blame'.
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce Suffocating Hallucination Photo
Full of Hell and Primitive Man Announce 'Suffocating Hallucination'
Produced by Andrew Nelson (Harms Way, Weekend Nachos, LURK), Suffocating Hallucination unites them in a blisteringly blissful sonic celebration of disillusionment and chaos. Issued by Closed Casket Activities, the record arrives just ahead of a US tour with The Acacia Strain and Fit For An Autopsy (dates listed).

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series TrailerVIDEO: Watch Anna Uzele in Apple's DEAR EDWARD Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

Watch the video trailer for Apple’s 'Dear Edward,” the highly anticipated series written, showrun and executive produced by Jason Katims and based on Ann Napolitano’s bestselling and acclaimed novel. The trailer features upcoming New York, New York star and original SIX on Broadway Queen Anna Uzele.
VIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE ReportsVIDEO: Amanda Seyfried Teases Broadway Musical Debut With Evan Rachel Wood After THELMA & LOUISE Reports
January 18, 2023

Amanda Seyfried has confirmed her plans to make her Broadway debut. It was previously reported that Seyfried had missed the Golden Globes because she was workshopping a musical adaptation of Thelma and Louise. She continued to tease the show's music and confirmed Evan Rachel Wood's involvement. Watch the interview video clip now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares SHRINKING Comedy Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

At the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association press tour, Apple TV+ unveiled the trailer for “Shrinking,” the upcoming comedy starring Jason Segel, and written by Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” executive producer Bill Lawrence, Emmy Award-winning “Ted Lasso” star, writer and co-executive producer Brett Goldstein and Segel. Watch the video now!
VIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series TrailerVIDEO: Apple TV+ Shares THE BIG DOOR PRIZE Series Trailer
January 18, 2023

The series stars an ensemble cast led by Chris O’Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Ally Maki, Josh Segarra, Damon Gupton, Crystal Fox, Sammy Fourlas and Djouliet Amara. Based on M.O. Walsh’s novel of the same name, “The Big Door Prize” tells the story of a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears. Watch the video trailer now!
The 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 DatesThe 61st New York Film Festival Sets 2023 Dates
January 18, 2023

Lesli Klainberg, president of Film at Lincoln Center, announced that Matt Bolish has been named to the newly created position of managing director of the New York Film Festival (NYFF). In this role, Bolish will work closely with artistic director Dennis Lim, who oversees the curation and programming process, to produce the world-renowned event.
share