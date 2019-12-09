Drew & Ellie Holcomb Launch Online Auction to Benefit International Justice Mission

In the spirit of Christmas, last night Drew & Ellie Holcomb launched their First Annual Christmas Auction Benefitting International Justice Mission (IJM). The couple, who have been longtime friends and partners with the organization over their careers, announced the initiative on their socials via a live video last night and have put up incredible experiences and prizes up for grabs. The auction is now open and runs all this week before it wraps up on December 15th. Visit the auction and place bids here.

IJM is the largest international anti-slavery organization in the world, working to rescue children and families from slavery, trafficking and other forms of violence, then walking with them through healing and restoration. By participating in the auction or shopping the holiday items available, you can send rescue aid around the world to children and families who desperately need it. For more information on IJM, please visit www.ijm.org.

Included in the auction are several one-of-a-kind experiences including a golf day with Drew, a shopping day with Ellie, a speakeasy experience with Drew, weekend getaways to Memphis, Nashville, and Chattanooga, and more. The auction also includes signed guitars from many of the Holcomb's friends including Mat Kearney, JOHNNYSWIM, Ben Rector, Dave Barnes, NEEDTOBREATHE, The Lone Bellow, and Old Crow Medicine Show's Ketch Secor. Also up for grabs is an Unlimited Show Pass which grants you and a guest access to Drew Holcomb headlining shows in 2020 including, but not limited to, The You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb, Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors shows, December's Neighborly Christmas events, plus general admission to Drew's annual festival in Chattanooga, Moon River Music Festival.

Also available is a holiday shop which fans can check out here. If you win an auction item or make a purchase from the holiday shop, you will receive a tax-deductible receipt from IJM for any amount above the fair market value of your purchase.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb are in the midst of 2019's Neighborly Christmas shows which continue tonight at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors are set to ring in the New Year with The Avett Brothers in Greensboro, NC at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex - tickets and info here! In January, they'll embark on The You and Me Tour: An Evening with Drew & Ellie Holcomb beginning on Jan. 24 in Dallas, TX. All confirmed live appearances for Drew & Ellie Holcomb are below and for the most up-to-date information please visit www.drewholcomb.com and www.ellieholcomb.com.





