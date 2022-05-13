Dreamers Delight Shares New EP 'Departure'

All humans and numerous animals will dream during sleep. However, many of these dreams stay locked in the ether, evaporating at the first sign of waking up. Most dreams flutter past memory like butterflies through a wide net, yet Dreamers Delight seems to catch every stray dream and turn it into music.

The artist and producer born Reed Krafft, evokes ethereal bliss in his hybrid of neon synth-craft, warm bass, natural guitar, and elegant piano. After racking up millions of streams and earning acclaim from Earmilk, EDM.com, EDM Sauce, Magnetic Magazine, and more, he consciously evolves on his 2022 Departure EP.

"On any artist's journey, there's always an evolution in style or medium," Krafft shares. "I've had a lot of time to reflect and envision new modalities for myself. The theme of this EP is about having the time to create something special out of stagnation."

Krafft broke through on his fittingly titled Awake EP. The single "Olives" has gathered millions of Spotify streams and counting. In 2018, he unveiled his full-length debut, Ethereal Moments, followed by EPs such as Wandering Souls (2019] and Atlas (2021], which This Song Is Sick hailed as "a beautiful and cohesive piece of work." Meanwhile, the likes of "Pluto," "Star Dwellers (feat. Vaughn Trace]," and more eclipsed millions of Spotify streams each.

Along the way, he toured with everyone from Big Gigantic to Break Science and appeared at festivals such as Coachella, Electric Forest, Lightning In A Bottle, Camp Bisco, and beyond. Throughout 2021, he assembled what would become Departure at his home studio. Weathering a breakup and various changes in his personal life, he poured the emotions of this transformational season into the music.

