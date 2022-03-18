Dreamer Boy Releases New Single 'Over Everything'

Today shapeshifting singer/songwriter Dreamer Boy continues to keep listeners on their toes, returning today with the new synth-pop thriller "OVER EVERYTHING," out now on slowplay / Harvest Records.

The single fuses the Nashville artist's affinity for romance and earnest reflection with his insatiable desire for musical experimentation. To complement "OVER EVERYTHING" Dreamer Boy drops an accompanying Adam Alonzo & Tanner Deutsch directed video.

Over a soft bed of slinky synths, the artist born Zach Taylor launches right into the lovelorn chorus: "I remember when it was only us, over everything no matter what," he wistfully croons. "We were in love under the sun, now it's getting colder." As much as he looks to the past, though, "OVER EVERYTHING" is ultimately about living in the present.

"It's about going off and doing your own thing but remembering when it was simpler when that person was the only thing on your mind," Taylor explains. In Dreamer Boy fashion, the song takes an exhilarating left turn toward the end, slipping into a trippy club groove that captures the chaos-and thrill-of figuring out life on your own. "Hope it's a fun one to dance to," he adds.

Written alongside friends Jackson Morgan and Will Taylor of the band Hovvdy, "OVER EVERYTHING" is the follow-up to another electrifying team-up, "ARE YOU LETTING GO?," featuring multi-Platinum New Zealand star BENEE. Teen Vogue described the song as "hazy and whole-souled," while Billboard claimed it "nails the balance between pop and alt-rock crooning that Post Malone rode to ubiquity two years ago."

Following that collaboration, Dreamer Boy will be joining BENEE on her North American tour in 2022. Kicking off in late May, the two artists will embark on a 17-show run together that starts in Montreal, QC, and ends in Los Angeles, CA. General on-sale tickets are now available here. Taylor will be performing new songs like "OVER EVERYTHING" alongside tracks from his acclaimed 2021 album All the Ways We Are Together. Welcoming and emotional as his songs are, it's an opportunity to connect to even more honest hearts and minds.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

May 31 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

June 1 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre

June 3 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Vic Theatre

June 6 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall

June 7 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

June 8 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club

June 14 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

June 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre of Living Arts

June 17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

June 21 - Englewood, CO - Gothic Theatre

June 22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

June 24 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

June 25 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

June 26 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre

June 28 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield Theatre

June 30 - Los Angeles, CA - The Novo

Photo credit: Adam Alonzo