Dream Phases Shares New Single 'Turn Away'

L.A. neo-psych group, Dream Phases, have shared "Turn Away", the third single off their upcoming LP, Phantom Idol. The album is due 7/12 and is set to continue the shoegaze, psychedelic, indie rock sound that Dream Phases has continually grown and mastered over the course of their two former albums.



Brandon Graham says "'Turn Away' is an upbeat driving track that is our west coast filtered take on 70's German rock that has been a big influence on us. Shane, Keveen and myself wrote this song together, from scratch, one late summer night in the studio. It started with the grooving bassline followed by the drum beat and guitar hook. Keveen and I harmonize on the Turn Away lyric, as well as trade the lead vocals on various verses. We brought the song to producer Rob Schnapf, who has worked on some of our favorite albums, including the majority of Elliott Smith's discography, Beck's Mellow Gold, and AA Bondys Believers. Rob suggested we slow down the track a bit from its original tempo and that helped to solidify the groove, while still being upbeat it made the song feel more relaxed and cruising. For the music video we worked with our frequent collaborator, Matt Lingo. We filmed all over Southern California, including Encinitas at Swami's the legendary surf beach, San Diego at Balboa Park, many locations in Death Valley and Highland Park in Los Angeles. I was able to drive a 1966 Chrysler Newport in the video and cruise around Encinitas. This is the final single before 'Phantom Idol' is released on July 12th."

Tour Dates:

7/6 - Gold Diggers - Desert Daze Nights - Album Release Party - Los Angeles, CA

7/7 - Kilowatt - San Francisco, CA

7/12 - Tower Bar - San Diego, CA - Album Release Show

7/14 - J Riley Distillery - Redlands, CA

7/15 - the Wayfarer - Orange County, CA

7/18 - the Usual Place - Las Vegas, NV

Phantom Idol - TRACKLISTING

01. Fate Came Knocking

02. Wake Up Time

03. Living In A Cave

04. Come On Now

05. Haunt Me

06. No Reflection

07. Another Getaway

08. Speed of Light

09. Way Down

10. Not Laughing Anymore

11. Middle Of The Room

12. Turn Away

Dream Phases Bio:

You can keep your dreams under wraps or unleash them into the world. For the three musicians who comprise Dream Phases, holding back their musical visions has not been an option. Conceived in the private recesses of their L.A. home base, the trio has expanded outwards by drawing upon the rich sonic heritage of West Coast pop/rock and skillfully reimagining it for the 21st Century. But beyond its finely wrought sound and texture, there’s an intensely personal quality to the work they create together. The dreams they explore transcend mere craft and calculation.



Emerging from the City of Angels’ neo-psychedelic rock scene in 2017, Dream Phases reflects California’s natural splendor and adventuresome inner spirit in its music. The earthy-yet-exalted sounds of the Byrds, the Beach Boys and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young – as well as latter-day artists like the Rain Parade, Elliott Smith and Autolux – figure into the band’s family tree. While this lineage is worth noting, what comes through in the band’s latest work is an individual approach that translates the experiences of its members into something undeniably compelling.

Dream Phases’ initial flowering was as a solo project by Brandon. After gaining a wealth of experience working with such notable L.A.-area combos as Blank Tapes, the Relationship, Levitation Room and Nacosta, he decided to fully develop the songwriting side of his talents on his own. What began as a homebrewed project quickly turned into a collaborative stew as brother Shane and compadre Keveen helped him develop his compositions into a full-blown sound. The newly launched band’s 2017 debut EP Maybe Tomorrow was quickly followed by So Long, Yesterday, a full-length release awash with shimmering tunes and hallucinatory imagery. “By the end, you’re left disoriented, not sure if you’re still dreaming,” wrote Shindig! reviewer Scott Croly about the album. “But once it’s seeped into your subconscious, you won’t want to wake up.”

Replicating the dreamy vibes of the band’s studio work live was a challenging task. Dream Phases passed the test with raw energy and a sense of commitment on stage, often backed up with light shows and other visual effects. A stirring SXSW performance in 2017 followed by two European tours proved the band’s mettle in front of enraptured audiences. “Our albums are very thought-out, but our live show is more primal and exciting in a different way,” says Brandon. “We never wanted to be a band that sounds exactly like it does on record.”



As with artists as diverse as the Kinks, Sparks and Oasis, the sibling bond shared by Brandon and Shane lies at the heart of Dream Phases. “There is a special synergy between us that wouldn’t be there if we weren’t brothers,” Shane says. “We share many of the same influences, but we also have some different ones as well that help make the band unique. We don’t always see eye-to-eye creatively, but then we work it out and end up with something we are both excited about.”

A band in constant creative evolution, Dream Phases draws strength from clashing colors and insight from the fusion of minds. With all its attention to detail, the band still seeks moments of transcendent surprise. “Fall down a rabbit hole/There you will finally find yourself,” Brandon sings in “Post TV.” Whatever wonderland they may arrive in, the band’s journey will be fascinating to follow. – Barry Alfonso

Photo Credit: Carlos Chaves

Comments