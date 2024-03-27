Dream Machine Asks 'What Do You Believe' In New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Psychedelic husband and wife duo Dream Machine will take listeners back in time to an era of peace, love, and rock ‘n' roll with their new single “What Do You Believe.”

Matthew and Doris Melton expertly craft the 60's and 70's sound in the 21st century, basking in the sounds of the golden era of music and introducing audiences young and old to the mysterious and magical world of heavy psychedelic rock.

Posing the tough questions in an anthemic, unrelenting way, the track begins with haunting vocals and entrancing riffs across the instrumentals. The song builds into a fast-paced chorus, ultimately leading to an acapella bridge of the couple harmonizing their question. With prominent prog rock influences on this track, the varying rhythms and techniques throughout simulate the chaos of a questioning mind.

“What do you believe is the actual truth about this life we're all living so casually? As you wake up from the hypnotic routine we all tend to slip into, what does it all really mean? Who and what are we? What do we believe to be the actual truths of this apparent reality?” Doris ponders.

Paying homage to the hallucinogenic visuals of the 60s and 70s, Dream Machine is also releasing a mesmerizing music video for the track that will spark waves of nostalgia. “‘What Do You Believe' ponders the world beyond this life and peers into the world of cults, ancient cultures, religions, and otherworldly magic in a colorful collage created by Salvador Cresta who is an emerging artist from Argentina,” Matthew elaborates. With bright tie dye backgrounds and flashing images of history and human life, the video matches the song's hypnotic energy by entrancing viewers to listen to their message.

On February 27, Dream Machine released their first single of the year — “Find Me Again” — which was exclusively unveiled with Ghettoblaster Magazine. The track tells the cosmic love story of two souls attempting to reunite in the afterlife and features an extended instrumental intro akin to the era, with the vintage electric organ and fuzzed out guitar riffs accompanying buzzing vocals that may have you thinking it's 1971 all over again.

“Dream Machine offers a remedy for the predictable ongoings of the prefabricated modern world,” Matthew explains the concept of the track. “A plan to stick together beyond their earthly vessels is formulated, with a commitment that goes beyond what this three dimensional world has to offer. As the cold hands of death close in, their two spirits spiral together upwards in an unbreakable otherworldly union transcending space and time for all eternity.”

To accompany their new music, the band will leave their home in Amsterdam to tour the U.S. throughout the spring. “There's nothing quite like the ritual of playing concerts, how everyone comes together to share the experience and while performing we try to bring everything we have to it,” Doris admires. “Every show is a snapshot of where you're at as an artist and to be able to connect with so many people at once is a strangely magical and highly satisfying experience. We live for it.”