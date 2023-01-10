Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Drea Dominique Releases Rendition of Billie Holiday's Classic 'I'll Be Seeing You'

With her sultry, smooth R&B voice and her fresh twist on Hip-Hop. Drea has created a lane of her own.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Drea Dominique Releases Rendition of Billie Holiday's Classic 'I'll Be Seeing You'

Billy Holiday's classic "I'll be Seeing You" was remade by several legendary artists to include, Rod Stewart, Norah Jones, Tony Bennett and others. The song inspired many in long distance relationships at the height of World War II. Now as we say goodbye to 2022, Drea Dominique releases her rendition to encourage love and hope for the New-year.

"Even one person giving up hope is too many but thankfully, music often serves as a remedy to a wounded soul." - says Drea Dominique

"I'll Be Seeing You" is available now on all platforms and is accompanied by a music video that takes you back to the time of classy dress, ensemble bands and old school rhythm and blues. "I'll Be Seeing You" was published in 1938 and inserted in the Broadway Musical "Right this Way" The sentimental ballad was originally written about missing someone, whether alive or no longer among us. During the pandemic, millions of lives were lost, and the family holiday gatherings were also disrupted. "I'll Be Seeing You" will resonate with anyone that suffered from the tragedies of the past several years.

Tap into the link below to watch Drea Dominique perform "I'll be seeing you.'

About Drea Dominique

Born in Long Island, New York - raised and currently residing in San Diego, California - the multi-talented singer, songwriter, model and reality TV star Drea Dominique has the flavor of both coasts. With her sultry, smooth R&B voice and her fresh twist on Hip-Hop. Drea has created a lane of her own.

Prior to releasing her solo project, Drea has been able to work with the likes of Snoop Dogg, The Dream, Baby Bash, Robin Thicke, as well as her star stunning role in Bad Girls Club Season 9.

Drea released her debut project "Toy Box" highlighting her single "Catch My Wave" featuring AD and Flex in early 2021. Summer 2021, she entered the next stage of her artistic evolution with a single titled "I Know You Want It" Feat. Love & Hip Hop star Safaree produced by Travis Kr8ts (K. Michelle, Dem Franchize Boyz)

Taking flight and spreading her wings, Drea's career has progressed and is now soothing our ears with her latest song "I'll Be Seeing You" Giving us healed heartache and hope for that special someone close to our heart this holiday season...

Tap into the following links to connect with Drea Dominique:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadominique/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TrueBeautyDRE/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@dreadominiquemusic?is_copy_url=1&is_from_webapp=v1&lang=en



Multi-Platinum Producer & Songwriter Jayrah Gibson to Release New Single Where Would I Photo
Multi-Platinum Producer & Songwriter Jayrah Gibson to Release New Single 'Where Would I Be'
Multi-platinum producer and songwriter Jayrah Gibson takes his career to the next level with the release of his upcoming single 'Where Would I Be' FT BOS in early 2023, which is preceded by his smash single 'Cali Breeze' featuring WhiteNoise.
Oozing Wound Share New Single Hypnic Jerk Photo
Oozing Wound Share New Single 'Hypnic Jerk'
Ahead of the release of new album We Cater To Cowards, Chicago trio Oozing Wound have shared pummelling new single 'Hypnic Jerk'. Oozing Wound’s self-deprecating humor here reveals something surprisingly honest lurking beneath the veneer of nihilistic detachment and noxious fumes.
MILCK Releases Meditative Song Slow Photo
MILCK Releases Meditative Song 'Slow'
Singer-songwriter, producer and advocate MILCK debuts mediative single “Slow” as part of the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center’s new project Bravespace, a compilation of original songs, sounds and meditations created by Asian American women and non-binary artists and musicians on a journey of reflection, mindfulness and collective healing.
Bryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking Representation Photo
Bryan Martin Signs With WME For Booking Representation
Fast-rising country music artist Bryan Martin has signed with WME for global representation. The agreement comes ahead of a big year for Martin, with both a national tour and a new album in the works. WME is one of the world’s largest and most well-established talent agencies that strives to obtain maximum exposure for their clients.

More Hot Stories For You


NC Alternative Rock Group OCNS To Release Latest Single 'How Late It Was'NC Alternative Rock Group OCNS To Release Latest Single 'How Late It Was'
January 9, 2023

Raleigh, NC-based alternative rock group OCNS is back with their latest track, the nostalgic 'HOW LATE IT WAS,' set for release on January 20th.
Composers Concordance  & Composers Concordance Records to Present DAVE & GENE DUO Album Release ConcertComposers Concordance  & Composers Concordance Records to Present DAVE & GENE DUO Album Release Concert
January 7, 2023

On February 3rd at 6pm, Composers Concordance & Composers Concordance Records will present a CD release event for the album 'Dave & Gene Duo'.
Singer-Songwriter Pete Price Releases Debut Album DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIORSinger-Songwriter Pete Price Releases Debut Album DEPARTMENT OF THE INTERIOR
January 6, 2023

Reflecting on the most visceral aspects of the human reality, Dayton, Ohio musician, singer and songwriter Pete Price has now released his first full-length album Department of the Interior.
Alt-Rock Songwriter/Guitarist And Mental Health Advocate JJ McGuigan Releases New EP TIME TO SURVIVEAlt-Rock Songwriter/Guitarist And Mental Health Advocate JJ McGuigan Releases New EP TIME TO SURVIVE
January 6, 2023

Having started his songwriting journey at the age of 20, JJ McGuigan is an accomplished musician, singer and songwriter hailing from Wichita, Kansas. His latest passion project is an emotionally-charged 3-song EP, 'Time to Survive.'
Spaghetti Eastern Music Returns To Instrumental Mode With New Singles, 'A Scanner Darkly' And 'A Fresh Kill'Spaghetti Eastern Music Returns To Instrumental Mode With New Singles, 'A Scanner Darkly' And 'A Fresh Kill'
January 5, 2023

Spaghetti Eastern Music, the solo venture of genre-leaping NYC/Hudson Valley guitarist Sal Cataldi, is returning to the instrumental mode with the release of two new singles, 'A Scanner Darkly' and 'A Fresh Kill.'
share